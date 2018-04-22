Look out ! Government jobs for engineers 2018: Check important details, eligibility, deadline

Those candidates who have successfully completed their graduation in engineering can apply for the government jobs. (Representational image, Reuters)

Every year, engineering students are looking to build their career in the Government sector and also there is a vast number of job openings for Engineering graduates in government Jobs. Those candidates who have successfully completed their graduation in engineering can apply for the government jobs.

Here are some of the government jobs for engineers 2018:

NPCIL Recruitment 2018:

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for the post of Trainee. It has offered recruitment for 179 Trainee Posts.

Eligibility:

For Stipendiary Trainee/Technician- ‘B’ (117)

Plant Operator: HSC (10+2) or ISC (with Science subjects) with not less than 50% marks in Science and Mathematics individually.

Others: SSC (10 years) with minimum 50% marks in Science subjects and Mathematics individually and 2 years ITI Certificate Course in Electrician/Electronic Mechanic/ Instrument Mechanic/ Fitter/ Turner/ Machinist/ Welder/ Draughtsman (Mechanical) /Plumber Trade.

For Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant – ‘B’ – 62

Mechanical Engineering: Diploma with not less than 60% marks in Mechanical Engineering recognized by the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Electrical Engineering: Diploma with not less than 60% marks in Electrical, Electrical & Electronics Engineering recognized by the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Chemical Engineering: Diploma with not less than 60% marks in Chemical Engineering recognized by the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Electronics Engineering: Diploma with not less than 60% marks in Electronics, Electronics, and Communication Engineering, Electronics & Instrumentation recognized by the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Instrumentation Engineering: Diploma with not less than 60% marks in Instrumentation, Electronics & Instrumentation and Instrumentation & Control Engineering recognized by the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Computer Science: Diploma with not less than 60% marks Computer Science, Computer Engineering and IT recognized by the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Civil Engineering: Diploma with not less than 60% marks in Civil Engineering recognized by the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development.

B.Sc. Physics: B.Sc. with a minimum of 60% marks. B.Sc. shall be with Physics as Principal and chemistry/mathematics/Statistics/Electronics & Computer Science as a subsidiary or with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as subjects with equal weightage.

B.Sc. Chemistry: B.Sc. with a minimum of 60% marks. B.Sc. shall be with Chemistry as Principal and Physics/ Mathematics/Statistics/Electronics & Computer Science as the subsidiary or with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as subjects with equal weightage.

Last Date of Application:

The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 21 May 2018.

NSCL Recruitment 2018:

National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSCL) has invited applications for the post of Management Trainee and Other. It has 258 vacancies for Management Trainee and Other Posts.

Eligibility:

Management Trainee (Material Management) – B.Sc. (Agriculture) with full-time MBA (Materials Management) or BE/B.Tech (Agri. Engg) with full-time MBA (Materials Management) from a recognized University.

Senior Trainees/Diploma Trainees: Post Graduate Degree and Diploma holders can apply as per post requirement.

Trainees: B.Sc. / B.Com/ BBA/BCA/BA qualified can apply as per post requirement.

Last Date of Application:

The eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before 5 May 2018.

EIL Recruitment 2018:

Engineers India Limited (EIL) has invited applications for the post of Management Trainee. It is offering 67 Management Trainee Posts through GATE 2018- Civil: 17 Posts, Mechanical: 35 Posts and Chemical: 15 Posts

Eligibility:

Full-time Engineering degree course -B.E. / B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg) in the minimum qualifying period.

Last Date of Application:

The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 02 May 2018.

RITES Limited Jobs 2018:

RITES Limited has invited applications for the post of Manager & Others. It has offered recruitment for 38 Manager & Other Posts.

Eligibility:

Additional General Manager, Deputy General Manager (Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing)/ MEP Expert, Manager (Traction)/ MEP Expert, Deputy General Manager (Platform Screen Door)/ PSD Expert, Site Engineer (Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing)/ MEP Expert: Full time First Class Graduate degree in Electrical/ Electronics/ Mechanical/ Communication Engineering or a combination of any sub-stream of basic streams of Electrical/ Electronics/ Mechanical Engineering.

Joint General Manager (Chief Property Development Planner): Full-time first class Graduate degree in any discipline.

Deputy General Manager (Civil)/ Section Engineer: Full-time first class degree in Civil Engineering.

Last Date of Application:

The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 03 May 2018.

DERL, DRDO Jobs 2018:

Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DERL) has invited applications for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). It is offering applications to fill in 9 JRF vacancies.

Eligibility:

First Class B.E/B.Tech or M.E/M.Tech in ECE, CSE and ME with GATE qualified.

Last Date of Application:

The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 14 May 2018.

TMC Recruitment 2018:

Tata Memorial Centre, Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer, Nurse, Technician, Junior Engineer and Other. It has 44 vacancies for Scientific Officer, Nurse, Technician and Other.

Eligibility:

Scientific Officer ‘E’: Ph.D. or MD/Ph.D. in the area of cancer Immunotherapy, Tumors Microenvironment and Hypoxia, Computational Biology and Bioinformatics or any other relevant field of Cancer Biology with minimum four years post MD/Ph.D. research experience.

Scientific Officer ‘ D: Ph.D. or M.D./Ph.D. in any relevant field of Cancer Biology with minimum one-year post MD/Ph.D. research experience with excellent publications.

Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Dental Services) – MDS (Prosthetics Dentistry) (or equivalent) recognized by DCI with two years experience after MDS.

Purchase Officer – Graduate in any discipline with a Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Material Management from a reputed institution.

Assistant Nursing Superintendent – M.Sc. (Nursing) with three years experience OR B.Sc. (Nursing) with five years experience out of which minimum two years experience in Clinical Field.

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Cytogenetics) – M.Sc. from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks in Zoology / Medical or Human Genetics / Biochemistry/ Molecular Biology/ Botany / Microbiology / Biotechnology / Life Sciences / Applied Biology/Cytogenetics and minimum two years experience.

Programmer ‘C’ – B.E. (Computer Science / IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science / IT) / MCS / MCA with minimum 50% marks from a Govt. recognized University with minimum three years programming experience.

Medical Physicist ‘C’ – M.Sc. (Physics) and Diploma in Radiological Physics Experience with advanced computerized treatment planning system and other state-of-art technology will be essential.

Engineer ‘C’ (Civil) – Full-time B.E./B. Tech in Civil Engineering with 50% marks and 7 years post qualification experience in construction & maintenance of multistorey buildings.

Assistant Administrative Officer – Graduate in any discipline with a full-time Post Graduate degree/Diploma (minimum one year) in Personnel Management/HRM or equivalent and minimum three years relevant experience.

Assistant Accounts Officer – ICWAI/FCA/ full-time MBA (Finance) with three years experience or Full Time Post Graduate in commerce from the recognized institution.

Assistant Purchase Officer – Graduate in any discipline with full-time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma (minimum one year) in Material Management or equivalent with minimum three years relevant experience.

Jr. Engineer (Civil) – First Class Diploma in Mechanical (Full Time Course, three Years after SSC OR two Years after HSC) from State Board of Technical Examination Candidate should have five years post qualification experience in air conditioning system, chillers, low-temperature facilities, DG sets, structural steel fabrication, billing, tendering, estimation etc.

Jr. Engineer (Mechanical) – First Class Diploma in Electrical Engineering (Full Time Course, three Years after SSC OR two years after HSC) from State Board of Technical Examination with five years post qualification experience.

Jr. Engineer (Electrical) – First Class Diploma in Electrical Engineering (Full Time Course, three Years after SSC OR two years after HSC) from State Board of Technical Examination with five years post qualification experience.

Nurse ‘A’ – General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with two years clinical experience OR Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with two years clinical experience.

Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Cri Labs) – B.Sc. (Biochemistry / Chemistry / Microbiology/Life Sciences/ Biotech) with 50% plus DMLT and minimum one year work experience after DMLT.

Technician ‘C’ (BMT) – B.Sc. (Physiotherapy) with 50% from recognized University with minimum one year experience.

Networking Technician ‘C’ – H.S.C. plus DMLT from a recognized Institute. One year experience in peripheral stem cell collection, Bone Marrow Harvest and Cryopreservation required.

Technician ‘A’ (Pump Operator) – H.S.C. plus three years full-time Diploma in Hardware and networking from an AICTE approved colleges OR Graduate in Computer Science with at least 50% aggregate marks.

Technician ‘A’: (Lab Animal Facilities) – SSC plus two years full-time ITI course in Electrical/Fitter from Government recognized Institute with one year.

Lower Division Clerk – S.S.C. with 50% marks or H.S.C. one year experience in handling experimental animals.

Security Guard – H.S.C. plus MSCIT / Minimum three months Certificate Course in computer applications like MS office or equivalent from Central / State Government recognized Institute with minimum one-year clerical work experience.

Technician ‘C’ (Radiodiagnosis) – H.S.C. with 50 % marks plus minimum one-year Diploma in Medical Radiology /Medical Imaging Technology or equivalent with two years experience.

Last Date of Application :

The candidates eligible for the post can apply in the prescribed format on or before 4 May 2018.