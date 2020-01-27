Lok Sabha recruitment: Job with salary up to over Rs 1.70 lakh – check last date of application

Lok Sabha recruitment: Of the 21 posts, 9 are for Hindi and 12 for the English stream.

Looking to work in the Parliament of India? You need to hurry up as the last date to apply for the post of Lok Sabha reporter is nearing. Candidates may apply at official website loksabha.nic.in on or before the last date which is January 28.

Of the 21 posts, 9 are for Hindi and 12 for the English stream. Candidates would be selected on the basis of shorthand test, written test and personal interview. Those below 40 years of age can apply for the vacancy. Relaxation in age has been given for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

The application form is already available on the official website of Lok Sabha, and candidates are advised to send the filled up form along with their documents to ‘The Recruitment Branch, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Room Number 521, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001’

The written exam will consist of two sections of English and General Knowledge having 50 marks each. Candidates are required to obtain 50 per cent marks to qualify. The cut-off is 45 per cent for OBC and for the SC/ST candidates the minimum marks required is 40 per cent. There will be shorthand test as well and only those candidates would be called for writtem exam who clear the this test. Those to clear both the rounds will be eligible for personal interview round.

Candidates who are selected for the job, will be hired in the pay scale of Rs 56,100 – 1,77,500.