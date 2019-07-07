LMRC recruitment 2019: Lucknow Metro invited candidates for fresh vacancy at lmrcl.com | Check details

LMRC recruitment 2019! (Photo: Lucknow Metro)

LMRC recruitment 2019: The Lucknow Metro as a part of its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a fresh vacancy at lmrcl.com. Candidates can visit the official website of the metro now to fill the application form and send the same to the given address. The candidate chosen for the post will have to e responsible for the overall planning of System works and Rolling Stock for the metro rail projects of the Company in Uttar Pradesh comprising of Electrical works, S&T Works and Rolling Stock including finalization of technical specifications, design and architecture, tendering for system works and rolling stocks, contracting, related project administration for these works, etc. Check the details below to know more.

LMRC recruitment 2019: Important dates

Last date for application is July 19, 2019.

LMRC recruitment 2019: Post detail

Director (Rolling Stock & Systems) – 1 post

LMRC recruitment 2019: Salary

Rs. 1,80,000/-3,40,000/- revised (IDA Pattern)) along with other allowances/perks/privileges as applicable for the post as per LMRC rules. Officers on deputation will be paid as per Central Government rules for deputation, besides perks and allowances as admissible by LMRC, as per the official notification.

LMRC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – 45 years to 57 years as on July 1, 2019

The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical or Mechanical or Electronics and Communication Engineering with a good academic record from a recognized university

The applicant should be holding a post in the pay scale of Rs. 1,20,000-2,80,000 (Revised IDA) or in SA Grade Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200 in Pay Band 14 of the revised CDA

The minimum length of service required in the eligible scale will be two years

An applicant from the private sector with a minimum of 20 years’ experience at an executive level shall also be eligible

LMRC recruitment 2019: Duration of appointment

The appointment shall be for a period of 5 years or up to the age of superannuation, whichever is earlier, on contractual or deputation basis, as the case may be. Further extension of tenure shall be

Page4of6with the approval of the Board of Directors of the Company. General age for superannuation will be 60 years unless extended otherwise by the competent authority.

LMRC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates have to submit the fill applications in a sealed envelope super scribed as-

“Application for the post of Director (Rolling Stock & Systems), LMRC”

and the same should reach office of – ”The Company Secretary, Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Administrative Building, Near Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal, Vipin Khand, Gomti Nagar Lucknow UP 226010″ latest by 19/07/2019.