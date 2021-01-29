Livelihood of 66% in Mumbai adversely impacted by pandemic; 25% worked without salary: Survey

A larger per cent of people now would walk to their workplace than taking any kind of transport facility, finds survey (IE Image/ Amit Chakravarty)

At least 66 per cent of a section of the Mumbai population lost their jobs or their employment means was badly affected, find a study conducted on 2,087 people across all wards in Mumbai. The major challenges they faced varied from difficulties in getting accommodation to the frustration of being confined to home.

The survey conducted by Praja Foundation to understand how the pandemic affected the livelihood of people found that 66 per cent respondents had difficulty in paying house rent during lockdown while 47 per cent had to exhaust their saving to pay for daily household expenses, IE reported. The survey covered the impact of lockdown on all sectors like economic and transport services, health and education part from livelihood.

The outlook of the general public in the area of public transport has changed at large. A greater percentage of people now would prefer to travel by buses than by trains. During pre-pandemic times, 32 per cent preferred trains over any other public transport means, but now only 23 per cent are willing to return to the tracks for daily commuting.

A larger per cent of people now would walk to their workplace than taking any kind of transport facility. Earlier it was 17 per cent, now it is 23 per cent. There was no significant change in the respondent’s behaviour towards other means like autorickshaws, cabs or personal vehicle.

Project director in Praja, Milind Mhaske emphasised on the need of ramping up road transport especially busses as dependence to railways did not help during the lockdown. Further sanitised seats and contactless ticketing will encourage more people to opt for public transport like buses.

She also said that people now prefer to keep the place of livelihood and place where one resides close.

Of the 2,087 respondents, 36 per cent said that they had to go on unpaid leave while 25 per cent had to work without a salary during the lockdown. Further, 66 per cent of office-goers were paid less but were made to work extra to manage the dearth of labour. About 46 per cent of unskilled workers and 51 per cent of clerical and supervisory staff said they worked without pay.

The survey took into account all segments of the population from labourers to office executives and household residents.

The survey also covered the part of the population working from home. Of all the people surveyed, 23 per cent had moved out of Mumbai after losing a job or being asked by the employer to work remotely. Women mostly were asked to work from home compared to men. 28 per cent of those surveyed faced a salary cut.

Assessing the growth of online education during the lockdown, it found that children complained of eyesight problems due to long exposure to digital screens and for being found bound, sans any physical activity. Poor internet was the most common complaint.

Jennifer Spencer, who is part of the Praja research team that undertook the survey, said that in 82 per cent cases teachers trained parents on how to use the online education platform. In 54 per cent cases, parents preferred classroom coaching to online education when it is safe to return to schools.