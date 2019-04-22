Listening for effective employee engagement

By Uma Ganesh Attracting, motivating and retaining critical talent is a significant area of focus for all businesses. Unlike in the past when organisations depended on once a year feedback or employee surveys, now digital technology enables the organisation to collect employee feedback on an ongoing basis on various matters right through the employee lifecycle. Today feedback alone is not the only source for assessing employee morale and decide on what needs to be done. Employee experience at every moment of their association with the organisation, their orientation with customers, alignment with the management\u2019s thinking and approach and the quality of learning and collaboration with peers \u2013 all of these come together to determine the level of employee engagement which in turn impacts the retention factor. The digital system has to therefore facilitate linking of the employee lifecycle data with the feedback from all stakeholders along with factors such as customer orientation, engagement initiatives including learning and coaching, attendance and other experience as well as operational data in order to provide a holistic analysis of morale and quality of engagement in the organisation. Arising out of these, dashboards that provide deep insights on multiple factors built around analytics are essential for creating transparency and timely actions on multiple fronts that have enormous effect on employee engagement. Employee engagement has moved beyond creating bonhomie and building relationships. The scope of influence and engagement has enhanced considerably over the past few years particularly on account of connectedness of employees with multiple stakeholders and the opportunity of the top management to be in touch with the grassroot level employees thus making it necessary for the organisation to establish linkages in all the new spaces beyond the physical office environment where the employee is present. The presence in social media, the role of influencers inside and outside the organisation which can be tracked with the help of smart tools and analytics of various touchpoints in the employee lifecycle could throw light on the engagement quotient. For instance, analytics of parameters such as absenteeism, work hours, customer feedback, customer retention, completion of learning programs and quality of work could help provide early warnings on the risks the organisation could run with certain employees. The level of participation in offline and online learning programs, volunteering with sharing of best practices and coaching can also be tracked and made available to build a comprehensive engagement index for the organisation. Such insights would enable the supervisors and HR managers to gauge the current levels of performance and employee morale to initiate the required steps to manage retention or replacement issues and also provide the required counselling support to such employees. Analytics could help unearth critical issues to be addressed and thus prevent the problem from ballooning to other parts of the organisation, impacting a larger number of employees. Additionally, it is important to have an effective measurement method to determine the outcomes of employee engagement initiatives resulting in business outcomes and substantiate the case for long term sustainability by establishing the ROI. Employee engagement and talent management processes are becoming more data driven whether for deciphering the avenues for engagement or for deciding on the spend and efficacy of the chosen pathways. Ultimately, it is the combination of art and science in listening, supported by timely action that would enable organisations to find place in the list of best employers to work for. The writer is chairperson, Global Talent Track, a corporate training solutions company