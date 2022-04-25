LinkedIn Global Green Skills Report 2022: Green talent in the workforce worldwide is rising

Post the pandemic, the world is witnessing a historic transformation in how people work, why they work and where they work. LinkedIn has termed the phenomenon as the Great Reshuffle, a moment where we are reimagining the future of work. Many people are actively acquiring new skills and pursuing new ventures, and many employers are reinventing business models and creating new markets.

LinkedIn has launched the ‘Global Green Skills Report 2022’, which notes that the pandemic hit us in the midst of climate change, and therefore as part of this transition there is also a need to transition to a green economy to address the threat of climate change.

“We are seeing a shift to green skills and jobs under way on our platform, which has nearly 800 million members around the world,” Ryan Roslansky, CEO, LinkedIn, said in the report. “Green talent in the workforce worldwide is rising. The share of green talent increased from 9.6% in 2015, to 13.3% in 2021 (growth rate of 38.5%).”

As far as India findings are concerned, green transformation has plenty of room for improvement. “Non-green jobs accounted for a greater share of Indian hiring in 2021 than in 2016, while the share of green, greening and greening potential jobs all declined over the same period. By 2021, 56% of all hiring in India was into non-green jobs, 13 percentage points higher than in China and six percentage points higher than the global figure,” the report noted.

But the government’s backing of clean energy is now being reflected in skills. India’s aim to reduce the emission intensity of its GDP by between 33% and 35% from 2005 levels by 2030 is built around clean energy. The government wants 40% of the country’s electricity generation capacity to run on non-fossil fuel resources by 2030 and has bet heavily on solar energy through the National Solar Mission (NSM). “This is being reflected in employee profiles, where renewable energy and solar energy are among the top green skills listed by individuals in the country,” the report added.

Surprisingly, manufacturing and construction are leading recruiters of green talent in India. Popular jobs and skills indicate an increasing concern with environmental issues at building sites and factories. Safety manager was India’s second fastest growing green job between 2016 and 2021, while environment, health, and safety (EHS) is among the top green skills listed by individuals in India. “Companies across the economy are beginning to embrace environmental goals. Sustainability manager was the fastest growing green job between 2016 and 2021, while corporate social responsibility and sustainability were among the top green skills listed by individuals. Green skills are also increasingly sought in corporate roles such as regulatory affairs consultant, which is India’s fastest growing greening job,” the report said.