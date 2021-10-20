LIC Recruitment: Dates released for LIC AE, AAO Main exam 2021 ; check selection process, salary and more

LIC AE, AAO Main exam 2021 updates: The exam date has been released for Assistant Engineers and Assistant Administrative Officers (Specialist) by the Life Insurance Corporation. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 31. For further notice and information, candidates can check the official website–Licindia.in.

The LIC AE, AAO Main question paper will consist of both MCQ and descriptive questions. The exam will be of 300-marks and the exams will be conducted on online mode. The candidates will have to answer a descriptive test with the help of typing answers on desktop.

LIC AE, AAO Main exam 2021: Hiring, salary and more

Candidates who will clear the recruitment exams, interviews, document verification, medical test (if any) will get absorbed. The salary would be Rs 57,000 per month for those who get hired besides additional reimbursement of allowances including insurance, medi-claim, LTC, gratuity among others. “It has been decided to capture and verify IRIS and the photograph of the candidates during the process of recruitment on the following stages — at the start of the Main examination and at end of Main examination before leaving the hall / lab, at the time of document verification before the interview, if shortlisted, and at the time of reporting for the training / joining,” the official notice stated.