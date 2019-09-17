LIC Recruitment: Apply online for over 8,000 Assistant vacancies at licindia.in

The Insurance company announced the vacancies in the LIC Assistant Notification 2019.

LIC Assistant Notification 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is looking to fill 8,000 ‘Assistant’ posts across the country. The Insurance company announced the vacancies in the LIC Assistant Notification 2019. The posts would fall under various LIC Divisional Offices in Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Southern, Western, Northern Central, South Central, Central Zones.

As per the official website, the online registration of application for the LIC Assistant post will start from September 17, 2019 and the last date for LIC Assistant Registration is October 01, 2019.

How to apply online for LIC Assistant/Clerk Jobs 2019

Those who are interested can apply online for LIC Assistant on the official website – https://licindia.in.

LIC Assistant eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for the LIC Clerk Recruitment includes a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university.

LIC Assistant Salary

The paycheck for the post is said to be Rs 14,435/-

LIC Assistant exam pattern

Candidates should look at similar Bank Clerk and PO Exams as the exam pattern for LIC Assistant is similar to and also visit the “Careers” section in the bottom on the official website where all the information on ‘Recruitment of Assistants 2019’ has been made available.

LIC Assistant Important Dates

Date of Application – 17 September 2019

Last Date for submitting Online Application – 01 October 2019

Last Date for printing application – 22 October 2019

LIC Assistant selection procedure

The recruitment of LIC Assistant will be based on candidate’s performance in Preliminary online examination and Main online examination which would be followed by an interview. It is expected that the LIC Assistant Exam will be held on October 21 and October 22, 2019.

Marks which are secured in the Main Examination will be taken into account for shortlisting for interview while marks scored in Main Examination and marks obtained in Interview will be taken for final merit list of the candidates.