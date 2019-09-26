LIC Recruitment 2019: Apply online for over 7500 Assistant posts at licindia.in | Check salary, other details

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019!

LIC Recruitment 2019: Over 7500 Assistant level posts are on offer by the Life Insurance Corporation of India for interested candidates at licindia.in. Candidates who are interested can visit the official website of LIC to fill the application and take part in the recruitment process. The organisation aims to 7500 Assistant vacancies across various regional offices. The application process is being conducted by LIC to select candidates to perform various duties including cashier, single-window operator, customer service executive. Check the details below to know more.

LIC Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online registration starts – September 17, 2019

Online registration ends – October 1, 2019

Last date for printing applications – October 22, 2019

Online Fee payment – September 17, 2019 to October 1, 2019

LIC Recruitment 2019: Salary

The PayScale of LIC Assistant (Clerk) is Rs. 14435-840(1)-15275-915(2)-17105-1030(5)-22255-1195 (2)-24645-1455(3)-29010-1510(2)-32030-1610(5)-40080. The Basic Pay of LIC assistant is Rs. 14435/- per month. Candidates selected for the post of Assistant will also get to enjoy other perks that include – admissible allowances, House Rent Allowance, Travel Allowance, and Dearness Allowance. The total in-hand salary of a LIC Assistant goes up to Rs. Rs 30,000/- per month.

LIC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – Minimum 18 years and Maximum 30 years as on September 1, 2019

LIC Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of LIC India at licindia.in. On the homepage, click on ‘Careers.’ Now click the link that says ‘Recruitment of Assistants 2019.’ Now select the name of the city that you wish to apply for. Proceed with the form and complete the process.

LIC Recruitment 2019: Application fees

For SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 85 + Transaction charges + GST

For all other candidates: Application fee-cum-intimation charges of Rs 510 + transaction charges + GST

LIC Recruitment 2019: Examination Pattern

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination

1. English Language/ Hindi Language – 30 questions for 30 marks (20 minutes)

2. Numerical Ability – 35 questions for 35 marks (20 minutes)

3. Reasoning Ability – 35 questions for 35 marks (20 minutes)

Phase-II: Main Examination

1. General/Financial Awareness – 40 questions for 40 marks

2. General English – 40 questions for 40 marks

3. Quantitative Aptitude – 40 questions for 40 marks

4. Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude – 40 questions for 40 marks

5. Hindi Language – 40 questions for 40 marks