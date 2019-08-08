LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Vacancies listed for several posts, check details

A total of 300 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. (Representational Image/ Reuters photo)

LIC HFL recruitment 2019: The online application process for the recruitment to several posts of LIC Housing Finance Limited commenced on Thursday. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website – lichousing.com. The last date to apply online is August 26, 2019. The applicants are advised to check the detailed notification posted on the site to check the eligibility criteria.

Here are some important details

Total vacancies: A total of 300 posts will be filled through this recruitment process.

Assistant:- 125 posts

Associate:- 75 posts

Assistant Manager:- 100 posts

LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Educational qualification

Assistant:- The education qualification of the candidates who are applying for the post of Assistant must have a graduation degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks.

Associate:- For the post of Associate, the educational qualification should be a graduation degree with 60 per cent marks.

Assistant Manager:- For the post of Assistant Manager, the candidates should have a postgraduate degree or two-year full-time diploma with minimum 60 per cent marks.

LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Age criteria

The age criteria of the willing candidates should be at least 21 years old whereas the upper age limit of the candidate must be 28 years.

LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Application fee

The application fee for the online mode of application will be Rs 500.

LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Salary

Assistant:- Applicants to be recruited to the post of Assistant will get a monthly emolument of Rs 13,980 to Rs 32,110.

Associate:- Candidates to be recruited to the post of Associate will get a monthly emolument of Rs 21,270 to Rs 50,700.

Assistant Manager:- Applicants to be recruited to the post of Assistant Manager will get a monthly emolument of Rs 32,815 to Rs 61,670.

LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Know how to apply

(1) To apply for the above-mentioned vacancies, one needs to visit the official website of LIC HFL.

(2) After visiting the website, click on Career option.

(3) A new page will display, where an applicant needs to click on the ‘Job Opportunities’ tab.

(4) A new page will appear on the screen for the recruitment of assistants, associates and assistant manager.

(5) Click on the link.

(6) An application form will open which candidates need to fill.

(7) After filling the application, recheck the form. If it’s okay then upload the form with relevant documents.

(8) Make an online payment of application fee and submit the form.

(9) After all, take a hard copy of the form for future reference.