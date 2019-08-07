LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: 300 vacancies on offer, apply online at lichousing.com

LIC HFL Recruitment 2019 notification to be released on August 8

LIC HFL notification 2019: LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LIC HFL) will be releasing notification inviting application for the recruitment of Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager Posts — on August 8, 2019. The vacancies are in states like Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Maharashtra.

Go to the official website of LIC Housing Finance Ltd — lichousing.com — to apply.

LIC HFL notification: Important Dates:

LIC HFL online registration begins of — August 8, 2019

Last date of applying online — August 26, 2019

Downloading call letters begin from — September 9, 2019

The tentative dates for the examination of all the three posts — Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager — are either on October 9, 2019, or October 10, 2019.

Total number of vacancies: 300 (125 vacant Assistant Posts, 100 vacant Assistant Manager and 75 vacant Associate Posts)

LIC HFL official notification 2019: Age Limit:

Interested candidates must be within 21 to 28 years of age.

LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates having a graduate or CA or MBA degree are eligible to apply for LIC Housing Finance Ltd Recruitment.

To apply for Assistant posts one need to have minimum of 55 per cent marks in graduation. For Associate, a candidate must have a minimum of 60 per cent marks in graduation and should have passed CA inter.

Whereas Assistant Managers MBA/ PGDM/ two years full-time MMS/ PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM in any discipline from a recognized university or institute with minimum aggregate 60% marks.

LIC HFL Selection procedure:

All candidates applying for the post will have sit for a written exam first, followed by an interview. If they clear both of these, there will be a medical test as well.

LIC HFL recruitment: How to Apply

> Visit the official website – lichousing.com

> Go to careers tab

> Click on ‘apply online’

> Fill up the application form, pay the fee and submit

> Keep a print out of the application form for future reference

LIC HFL Salary

The pay scale of Assistants will be from Rs. 13,980 to Rs. 32,110 per month. That of Assistant Manager is from Rs. 32,815 to Rs. 61,670 per month, and Associate managers will earn Rs 50,700 per month.

The application fee of all the applicants is Rs 500.