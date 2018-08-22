LIC HFL Recruitment 2018: Salary up to Rs 61,000! New jobs announced in LIC Housing Finance Limited, check how to apply online at lichousing.com

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Housing Finance Limited (HFL) has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager. The applicants will be selected through online mode of examination and a Personal Interview. Those selected candidates will also have to qualify for the medical examination. The willing candidates who want to apply for the vacant posts can do so by applying by visiting the official website i.e. lichousing.com. The applicant needs to pay an application fee of Rs 500/-.

LIC Recruitment 2018 Important Dates:-

Online registration and payment of fee starts: August 21, 2018

Last date for online registration and payment of fee: September 6, 2018

Call letter for examination: September 24, 2018

Online examination: October 6 or 7, 2018

LIC Recruitment 2018 Vacancy details:-

The total posts for recruitment are 300.

LIC Recruitment 2018 Designation:-

Assistant- 150 posts

Associate- 50

Assistant Manager- 100

LIC Recruitment 2018 Educational qualifications:-

Assistant: The candidates must be a graduate in any stream with a minimum aggregate of 55 per cent marks.

Associate: The candidates must be a graduate with a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent marks and must be a CA inter.

Assistant Manager: The candidates must be a graduate with an aggregate of 55 per cent marks. Apart from this, the candidates need to be two years full-time MBA/ two years full-time MMS/ two years full-time PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM in any discipline from a recognised university/ institute/ board.

LIC Recruitment 2018 Pay Scale:-

Assistant: The candidates who will be selected for ‘Assistant’ post will receive a monthly salary of Rs 13,980 to Rs 32,110.

Associate: The candidates who will be selected for ‘Associate’ post will receive a monthly salary of Rs 21,270 to Rs 50,700.

Assistant Manager: The candidates who will be selected for ‘Assistant Manager’ post will receive a monthly salary of Rs 32,185 to Rs 61,670.

Before an appointment, all the candidates will have to undergo a training period of a year as ‘Management Trainee.’ During the training period, an individual will receive a consolidated salary of Rs 25,000 per month.

LIC Recruitment 2018 Age Limit:-

The age of the applicants must be between 21 to 28 years. However, the relaxation is there for SC/ST/OBC/PH as per norms and regulation of Government of India.

LIC Recruitment 2018 Exam pattern:-

The mode of examination will be Online. The test will be based on Objective questions. Two hours of duration will be allocated to the individual. The test will be divided into four sections i.e.

English language: 50 questions, 50 marks (35 minutes)

Logical Reasoning: 50 questions, 50 marks (35 minutes)

General Awareness: 50 questions, 50 marks (15 minutes)

Numerical Ability: 50 questions, 50 marks (35 minutes)

LIC Recruitment 2018 How to apply:-

The candidates who want to apply for above mentioned posts must apply within September 6, 2018, by visiting the official web portal – lichousing.com.