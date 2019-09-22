LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Over 7500 posts on offer across India | Check salary, other details at licindia.in

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019!

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited candidates to apply for a number of Assistant posts at licindia.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the post of Assistant can visit the official website now as the application link is active. Through this recruitment process, candidates will be selected to perform various duties including cashier, single-window operator, customer service executive. It is to be noted that the Corporation aims to fill over 7500 Assistant vacancies across various regional offices. Check the details below to know more.

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online registration starts – September 17, 2019

Online registration ends – October 1, 2019

Last date for printing applications – October 22, 2019

Online Fee payment – September 17, 2019 to October 1, 2019

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – Minimum 18 years and Maximum 30 years as on September 1, 2019

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Salary

The Pay Scale of LIC Assistant (Clerk) is Rs. 14435-840(1)-15275-915(2)-17105-1030(5)-22255-1195 (2)-24645-1455(3)-29010-1510(2)-32030-1610(5)-40080. The Basic Pay of LIC assistant is Rs. 14435/- per month. Candidates selected for the post of Assistant will also get to enjoy other perks that include – admissible allowances, House Rent Allowance, Travel Allowance and Dearness Allowance. The total in-hand salary of an LIC Assistant goes up to Rs. Rs 30,000/- per month.

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Application fees –

For SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 85 + Transaction charges + GST

For all other candidates: Application fee-cum-intimation charges of Rs 510 + transaction charges + GST

Application Process –

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of LIC India at licindia.in. On the homepage, click on ‘Careers.’ Now click the link that says ‘Recruitment of Assistants 2019.’ Now select the name of the city that you wish to apply for. Proceed with the form and complete the process.

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Selection Process and probation

Candidates will be selected through a two-tier process and subsequent Pre-recruitment medical examination. Once, a candidate is appointed as an Assistant, he/she shall be on probation for a period of six months from the date of appointment which can be extended up to one year.