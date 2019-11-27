LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 likely to be declared soon! How to check at licindia.in

Those who will clear the exam will have to appear for LIC Assistant Mains 2019.

LIC Assistant result 2019: Results of LIC Assistant Prelims exam, 2019 is likely to be declared soon, by the Life Insurance Corporation of India on its official website — licindia.in. According to media reports, the result is likely to be declared this week only.

The prelims exam was conducted on October 30 and 31, 2019, through which the Life Insurance Corporation of India is looking to fill a total of 7,871 vacancies in Assistant posts across several zones of the organisation.

LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of LIC at — licindia.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ tab, in the home page of LIC

Step 3: Click on the notification reading ‘Recruitment of Assistants -2019’

Step 4: Once the result is declared, the download link will appear there

Step 5: Log in with valid credentials, take a print out of the result for future reference.

Once a candidate clears the prelims exam, they will have to appear for the Main exam followed by an interview. Those who get selected through the exam will be placed in Northern Zone, Western Zone, North Central Zone, East Central Zone, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, South Central Zone, and Southern Zone of LIC.

LIC Assistant Prelims Exam: The LIC prelims exam was a 100 marks exam. The exam was divided into three parts — Hindi or English language test had 30 marks and Reasoning ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections had 35 marks each.

Those who will clear the exam will have to appear for LIC Assistant Mains 2019. The Mains exam will be another online MCQ type paper of 200 marks. Each section will be separately timed, within which the candidate will have to complete all the questions in that section. After one qualifies in this test, they will have to appear for an interview, following which the final list of the candidates will be brought out.