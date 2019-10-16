LIC Assistant Preliminary Exam 2019: Admit card released; check how to download

The LIC Assistant Preliminary examination will take place on October 30, 2019, and October 31, 2019.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has issued a notification regarding the release of LIC Assistant Prelims admit card. The interested candidates can download the admit card from the website until October 22, 2019. The admit card can be downloaded by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

The LIC Assistant Preliminary examination will take place on October 30 and October 31, 2019.

However, the applicants who have opted for Patna as their examination centre would have to wait for some time as their admit card will be uploaded soon. But for others, the admit card is available online.

LIC Assistant Preliminary examination 2019: Exam pattern

The prelim examination will carry 100 marks for each question. The candidates will get a duration of 60 minutes to complete the paper. The mode of questions will be objective.

However, the candidates if selected in the preliminary exam, will get a chance to attend the Mains exam. The Mains exam will carry 200 marks. A total of 2 hours and 30 minutes has been allotted for the Mains exam. The Mains exam will also have an objective type of question.

LIC Assistant Preliminary admit card 2019: Salary

The selected candidates will get a basic salary of Rs 14,435 per month along with other benefits. The total emoluments will be around Rs 30,000.

LIC Assistant Preliminary exam 2019: Know how to download admit card

(1) To download, the applicant needs to visit the official website of the LIC at licindia.in.

(2) After visiting the website, click on ‘careers’.

(3) A new page will appear on the screen, where one needs to click on the link- download admit card.

(4) After clicking on the link, the candidate needs to enter their details such as registration number and roll number.

(5) After inserting details, the admit card will appear on the screen.

(6) The candidate needs to save it on the device. He/ She also needs to take a hard copy for future reference.