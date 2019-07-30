LIC ADO prelims result 2019 declared! Here’s how to check

LIC ADO prelims result 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has announced this year’s LIC ADO prelims result and LIC AAO main result on its website – licindia.in. The result has been declared for all the aspirants who sat for the LIC Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) preliminary exam 2019 and LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Mains Exam in 2019. The online recruitment examinations for LIC ADO and LIC AAO were held between July 06 and July 13, 2019 at various centres. .

This year, the company is hoping to fill about 8,581 LIC ADO vacancies as well as 590 LIC AAO vacancies via the recruitment drive.

With both results declared, LIC will soon begin the interview round to conclude its selection process with the final merit list for LIC vacancies. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the total marks secured by candidates in both – Mains and the interview. Those who are interested can also visit the official page which has link for the zone-wise results. Aspirants who have been able to clear the prelims exam can appear for the respective main exam for the post.

Follow the steps on how to check LIC ADO prelims result 2019 or LIC AAO main result 2019:

– Visit the official website of LIC – licindia.in

– Navigate to the bottom of the home page, choose ‘Careers’ tab

– Click on ‘Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officers 2018-19’ to check LIC ADO prelims result 2019 and select ‘Recruitment of – Assistant Administrative Officer 2019’ in order to check LIC AAO main result 2019

– Choose your zone. This will give you a PDF listing the results

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was founded in 1956. It happens to be a state-owned insurance group and is one of the largest in the country. The investment company is headquartered in the Mumbai – country’s financial capital.