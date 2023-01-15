LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Assistant Administrative Officer(Generalist). Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply through online mode only. The last date for submission of application is January 31, 2023.The link of the online application is given below.

According to the notification, a total of 300 vacancies will be recruited for Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist). The selection of candidates will be based on a three-tiered process consisting of LIC AAO preliminary and mains exam followed by an interview.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held between Feb 17 – Feb 20, 2023 at various locations. Those who will qualify for the mains will be able to appear in the exam tentatively scheduled for March 18, 2023.

What is the eligibility required for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 exam?

The candidates should have a bachelor’s qualification in any discipline from a recognized university.

What is the age limit for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 exam?

The candidates willing to appear for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 exam must be between the age group of 21 to 30 years of age as on January 1, 2023. The candidates must have been born not earlier than January 2, 1993 and later than January 1, 2022 both days inclusive only are eligible as per latest notification.

How to apply for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023?

The candidates can apply online from January 15 to January 31 at licindia.in. The candidates are required to follow the easy steps given below.

Visit the website of LIC – licindia.in

Click on the ‘careers’ tab

Now, click on the notification link that reads ‘LIC AAO Recruitment’

Click on the online application and enter your details

Download LIC AAO Recruitment application form and save it for future reference

LIC AAO Recruitment application fee

The candidates belonging to SC/ST/ PwBD category will have to pay Intimation Charges of Rs. 85/- +Transaction Charges + GST. For all other category candidates are required to pay Application Fee-cum-Intimation Charges of Rs. 700/- + Transaction Charges + GST

Also Read Indian Railways issues clarification on fake RPF job alert! Check if you got scammed

LIC AAO Recruitment: Important Schedule

Start date for Online Registration of Applications and Online Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges: January 15

Last date for Online Registration & Online Payment of Application Fee/Intimation Charges: January 31

Download of Call Letter for Online Examination: 7 to 10 days before exam

Dates of Online Examination – Preliminary (tentative): February 17 to 20

Dates of Online Examination – Main (Tentative): Mar 18, 2023