LGBTQ+ hiring in India: Know the current status, trends and challenges

What is the current state of LGBTQ+ hiring in India? In a recent comprehensive market study by Careernet Prism, mentioned the experiences, trends and challenges. The study involved LGBTQ+ employees and Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) leaders, who shared their experiences and insights on the prevailing trends, challenges, and workplace conditions faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in India. The findings of the study have been compiled into a detailed report, shedding light on various aspects of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces.

Key highlights:

The study revealed that many LGBTQ+ employees in India face workplace harassment, discriminatory treatment, and limited job opportunities. The lack of LGBTQ+ representation in the workplace also leads to the neglect of their concerns and grievances. However, the report highlighted that 50% of the respondents have been open about their LGBTQ+ identity at work and feel that their organisations openly embrace and support the queer community. Furthermore, 69% of the participants stated that their current job aligns with their qualifications, while 25% reported being in a different field with lower pay compared to their qualifications and experience.

Overall, LGBTQ+ individuals who are out and supported in the workplace have higher levels of trust in their employers, satisfaction with their rate of promotions, perception of fair performance evaluation, comfort in their interactions with managers and colleagues, and lower stress levels. These individuals are also more likely to continue working with the same organisation in the future. Importantly, regardless of whether someone is out or not, the majority of respondents consider their workplaces to be LGBTQ+ friendly and prefer working in organizations that actively promote inclusivity.

The survey findings indicate that 58% of the participants have witnessed positive changes in organisations as they actively strive to create safe and inclusive workplace environments. These respondents consider their workplaces to be LGBTQ+ friendly and feel secure due to the presence of allies. However, individuals from the LGBTQ+ community often feel insecure about voicing their concerns, as they perceive negative experiences to be marginalised or overlooked. The report also highlighted that out of the 60% of LGBTQ+ employees who faced harassment, 73% did not report the incidents because they considered them to be minor or not severe enough.

S Pasupathi, Chief Operating Officer of Careernet, emphasised the importance of diversity and inclusion policies in creating a harmonious environment within organisations. He stated that celebrating differences and embracing diversity are crucial steps towards fostering a culture that encourages LGBTQ+ employees to unleash their growth potential by being their authentic selves. The report also highlighted that HR and diversity policies are significant factors for 46% of the participants when considering joining an organization.

While there is visible corporate support for inclusion in most workplaces in India, the report emphasised the need for more measurable D&I policies specifically targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Currently, only 20% of LGBTQ+ employees have signed up as members of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). Moreover, while 18% of the respondents mentioned that their organisations have LGBTQ+ ERGs globally, such resource groups do not exist in India. A majority of 62% feel that their employers lack any ERG policy altogether. However, according to the D&I leaders, 43% of employers have supportive ERGs for queer employees, with 67% dedicated to women employees, including LGBTQ+ individuals who identify as she/her, and 33% dedicated to other diversities.

Although half of the participants feel valued at work and find their work meaningful and challenging, there is a significant lack of awareness about the LGBTQ+ community among coworkers. Currently, only 15-20% of employees in any given organisation are sensitised to LGBTQ+ issues.

In terms of hiring trends, the BFSI sector (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) in India is the most welcoming to LGBTQ+ candidates (34%), followed by IT.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

