Legal education in India and its importance: Rishabh Raj

Education is the fundamental right of each citizen of India. When we speak about the legal education it is offered at various levels in the universities. Let us first understand the meaning of legal education. When we say, legal education means acquiring knowledge of the legal spectrum to gain the legal degree and become a legal professional. Rather, legal education is the right of every citizen of India. If we speak more about the modern legal education system it was started by British India, and thus equating them with the law and how the nation should be ruled.

It helps in awareness of the law and people start to trust law.These days due to the lack of awareness and education in the same field. Also, legal education is a must in today’s world as it will help shape the future of our nation. It is the duty of every citizen of India to know about the legal rights and ignorance of law cannot be excused. When we have legal education from a broader perspective, we not only have efficient lawyers but also have the law abiding citizens of India. Law is important as it also tells the citizens how they should conduct and for that, education is important along with awareness. Legal education should be part of the curriculum as the law also helps in bringing socio- economic justice and learning the professional nitty gritty of the law.

Importance of legal education in India



Legal education is the multidisciplinary subject that requires the inclusion of welfare of the society and that is possible for the lawyers in India. Legal education serves the citizens of India, imparting their strengths. Despite all this, legal education in India has many weaknesses and with the rise of new economy and globalisation, we have seen that there are new ways for eradication of poverty. Legal knowledge also has socialised objectives and opportunity objectives along with research and administrative ones.Legal education is the fundamental right of every citizen of India, Rishabh Raj said.

Rishabh Raj, Advocate, Supreme Court of India

When we speak about the socialised objectives, it is regarding the awareness of the environment that is both local and global and also learning about the challenges of the one’s culture. When we speak about the opportunity challenges, there should be an apt education system that will boost the presence of the people of the society. These people are generally oppressed by the society in history so they need to be uplifted by the help of law. Also, there are many common rights that should be known by the citizens of India as the lawyers are the legal architects of the nation. To make it more engrossing the content should be more and more multidisciplinary, creative and flexible. Lastly, there must be a step taken by the education system to make the legal subject essential in today’s education system as this is essential for all the citizens.

