Larsen and Toubro jobs: Multiple vacancies at firm ranked among 25 best employers in the world! Details here

Larsen and Toubro jobs: Do you wish to work for one of the world’s best employers? Here is your chance. L&T has been ranked among the world’s 25 best employers by Forbes. It is listed at number 22 in Forbes’ global 2000 best employers list that was released on Tuesday. The Mumbai-company is a diversified conglomerate which has a presence in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial sectors. Listed below are some jobs vacancies in Larsen & Toubro for its offices in Vadodara and Mysore. Check out the details of all the full-time jobs and apply on the official website of the company, larsentoubro.com.

1. Piping Lead

Location: Vadodara

Experience needed: 8 – 12 years of experience in Process Engineering

Job Description: Aspirant should possess the knowledge about development of process datasheet of column, pumps, vessels etc. They will be required to ensure quality by adhearing to the quality document and regular check. They will also be required to communicate with customers for effective resolution of the various technical issues.

Desired Skills: Experience in process design of O&G and Chemical projects in an EPC environment. Experience in PFD and P&ID development, are some among others.

2. Software/Firmware Engineer

Location: Mysore

Experience needed: At least 3 – 4 Years of experience in Map Navigation. Total 4 – 6 Years experience.

Job Description: The candidates will be responsible for the development of control strategy, dynamic models of the system, tune controller algorithms. They will also be required to design and develop a software that implements control of low voltage systems (0-600V). They will be responsible for testing, validating and troubleshooting of software implementation. Communicate with technical and product management. Interfacing software applications. Technical documentation are some among many.

Desired Skills: Experience debugging embedded systems. Exceptional math and algorithmic knowledge. Strong ADC experience.

3. Mechanical R&D Engineer

Location: Mysore

Experience needed: Atleast 3 – 4 Years of experience in Map Navigation. Total experience needed is 5 – 7 Years.

Job Description: Innovation and creativity. Proposes follow-up projects. Technical and scientific proficiency and leadership Demonstration. Maintain awareness of state-of-art technology. Knowledge transfer, Participates constructively in working teams.

Desired Skills: Product design competent in Creo and Windchill. Medium Voltage design and Simulation experience. LV/MV Switchgear/Switch board, MCC design experience.

More about Forbes’ global 2000 best employers list-

Google has topped the Forbes best employers list and, followed by Microsoft and Apple. While there is only one Indian firm among the top 25 best employers, there are four (including L&T) in the top 100- Mahindra & Mahindra at 55, Grasim Industries at 59 and HDFC at 91. The top 2000 has many other domestic companies such as General Insurance Corporation Of India ranked 106, ITC at 108, SAIL at 139, Sun Pharma at 172, Asian Paints at 179, and HDFC Bank at 183.