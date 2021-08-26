Larsen & Toubro hires over 1,800 freshers through campus recruitment

"We are leveraging digitalisation in all our functions including HR and emphasising reskilling our workforce to suit Gen-Next technologies.

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has completed the hiring of more than 1,800 freshers through campus recruitment.

The new hires include graduate engineers, post-graduate engineers, chartered accountants, diploma holders, management graduates and non-engineering graduates.

Its group companies Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), L&T Technology Services, Mindtree and L&T Financial Services have their separate recruitment for freshers.

The company’s campus recruitment team visited top educational institutes including IITs, NITs, government and top private colleges. The recruitment team reached out to 300-plus colleges with over 36,000 applications pouring in from candidates, L&T said in a statement.

The company conducted more than 8,000 interviews virtually during this pandemic, ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour.

“We are leveraging digitalisation in all our functions including HR and emphasising reskilling our workforce to suit Gen-Next technologies.

“Our philosophy of merit-based hiring from India’s top educational institutions has been always providing us with an edge in further turning the trainees into future leaders,” the company’s MD and CEO S N Subramanyan said.

The entire campus recruitment process for 2021, from inviting applications, conducting the assessments, personal interviews, release of offer letters, verification of documents to completion of joining formalities — was done on an inhouse platform developed by L&T Edutech.

The candidates’ onboarding was also completely virtually. The virtual reality platform was used to impart a 3D learning experience and introduce L&T to these trainees.

Out of the 1,800 freshers, 1,100 graduate and post-graduate engineers joined on one single day. A well-crafted, 20-day induction programme is being run for these youngsters in a virtual mode with the help of online platforms to bring in a diversity of methodology and enhance the engagement level, it added.