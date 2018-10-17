KVS vacancy 2018: Admit cards released at kvsangathan.nic.in; Check PGT/ TGT/ PRT salary with Pay Commission benefits

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan vacancy 2018!

KVS vacancy 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the admit cards for examinations for posts of Principal, Vice Principal on its website at kvsangathan.nic.in earlier this week. Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can visit the official website now and download their admit cards. The admit cards for the other posts- Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), TGT (Trained Graduate Teachers) and Primary Teachers (PRT) are yet to be released on the website. The schedule for the recruitment examination is being released along with the admit card, so the schedule for the Principal, Vice Principal posts is now available, according to which it will be conducted on November 3, 2018. While the test for the Vice Principal Post will be conducted in the first session from 10 AM to 12.30 PM, the Principal post-test will be conducted in the 2nd session from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.

KVS vacancy 2018: Teacher salary with Pay Commission benefits-

Selected candidates for the posts of Principal, Vice Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Librarians and Primary Teachers will be offered salary on the basis of the following listed PayScale. The salary for these posts also include 7th Pay Commission benefits-

Principal (Group A)-

Pay Scale: Rs 78800 – Rs 209200

Level: 12

Vice-Principal (Group A)

Pay Scale: Rs 56100 – Rs 177500

Level: 10

PGT’s (Group B)- Post Graduate Teachers

Pay Scale: Rs 47600 – Rs 151100

Level: 8

TGT’s (Group B)- Trained Graduate Teachers

Pay Scale: Rs 44900 – Rs 142400

Level: 7

Librarian (Group B)

Pay Scale: Rs 44900 – Rs 142400

Level: 7

PRT’s (Group B)- Primary Teachers

Pay Scale: Rs 35400 – Rs 112400

Level: 6

More about Kendriya Vidyalaya-

Established in the year 1963, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in the country that come under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). They were earlier known as the ‘Central Schools’, but their names were later changed to Kendriya Vidyalaya.