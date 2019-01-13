KVS results 2019: Results for PRT, PGT, TGT to be announced soon – check answer key at kvsangathan.nic.in

By: | Published: January 13, 2019 2:26 PM

To know the results, the candidates are advised to check official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in on a regular basis.

KVS results 2019: Results for PRT, PGT, TGT to be announced soon; Check dates

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will publish the results of recently held teaching examinations such as PRT, PGT and TGT soon. The examination was held on January 22- 23, 2018. The result is expected to be out by the end of this month. To know the results, the candidates are advised to check official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in on a regular basis.

Earlier this week, the KVS published the answer key. The candidates who haven’t checked the answer key can check the same by visiting the official website of KVS. However, the candidates have only one day left to check their answer key – last date to check the answer key is January 14.

The applicants can challenge the same in case they find anything wrong. To know more in details, one can visit the official website. In a notification, the KVS authorities said, “Challenges received online shall be examined based on merit and the decision of KVS in the matter shall be final and binding.”

About KVS:-

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860). The KVS carries out the responsibility of controlling, endowing, establishing, managing and providing the Kendriya Vidyalayas (central schools) situated across India and abroad.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. KVS results 2019: Results for PRT, PGT, TGT to be announced soon – check answer key at kvsangathan.nic.in
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition