KVS results 2019: Results for PRT, PGT, TGT to be announced soon – check answer key at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS results 2019: Results for PRT, PGT, TGT to be announced soon; Check dates

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will publish the results of recently held teaching examinations such as PRT, PGT and TGT soon. The examination was held on January 22- 23, 2018. The result is expected to be out by the end of this month. To know the results, the candidates are advised to check official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in on a regular basis.

Earlier this week, the KVS published the answer key. The candidates who haven’t checked the answer key can check the same by visiting the official website of KVS. However, the candidates have only one day left to check their answer key – last date to check the answer key is January 14.

The applicants can challenge the same in case they find anything wrong. To know more in details, one can visit the official website. In a notification, the KVS authorities said, “Challenges received online shall be examined based on merit and the decision of KVS in the matter shall be final and binding.”

About KVS:-

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860). The KVS carries out the responsibility of controlling, endowing, establishing, managing and providing the Kendriya Vidyalayas (central schools) situated across India and abroad.