KVS result 2019 for PGT, TGT, PRT recruitment announced at kvsangathan.nic.in; download interview letters now

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 5:20 PM

KVS result 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has announced the written examination results of PGT, TGT, PRT recruitment at kvsangathan.nic.in. Download your interview letters now.

KVS result 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the recruitment exam results for Technically Graduated Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Primary Teachers (PRT) at kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the teacher recruitment can visit the official website now to check the same. The Sangathan, along with the results, has also released the interview letters. Candidates who have successfully qualified the examination have been shortlisted for the interview session, details for which have been released on the website. Candidates can download their interview letters and then plan accordingly.

The written examination for KVS recruitment 2019 was conducted on December 22 and 23, 2018. Now the interview session is set to begin from February 14, 2019.

KVS recruitment 2019: Venue and date of interview-

KVS recruitment 2019: Cut-off for various posts-

KVS result 2019: How to download interview letters-

Step 1: Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Download the letter of interview for the post of PGTs and TGTs (Misc. Category) in KVS on the website of KVS.(28-01-2019)’
Step 3: You will be directed to the login page, where you can enter details to download your letter

KVS recruitment 2019: Salary for various posts-

Principal (Group A): Level 12- Rs 78800 to Rs 209200
Vice-Principal (Group A): Leval 10- Rs 56100 to Rs 177500
PGT’s (Group B)- Post Graduate Teachers: Level 8- Rs 47600 to Rs 151100
TGT’s (Group B)- Trained Graduate Teachers: Level 7- Rs 44900 to Rs 142400
Librarian (Group B): Level 7- Rs 44900 to Rs 142400
PRT’s (Group B)- Primary Teachers: Level 6- Rs 35400 to Rs 112400

