KVS recruitment 2019: Check TGT, PGT, PRT salary with 7th pay commission benefits here

KVS recruitment 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan from time to time announces fresh vacancies for the recruitment for teachers at kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS recruitment provides a good opportunity for candidates who aspire to become Government School Teachers. While the post in itself is a big advantage to the candidates, the salary structure of the same makes it even better. The salary of the principles, vice principals, PGT, TET and PRT is quite lucrative and has a lot of additional perks and benefits. Mentioned below is a list of the salary structure that candidates will be eligible for once they have been selected for the post on offer.
KVS recruitment 2019: Salary-
- Principal (Group A): Level 12- Rs 78800 to Rs 209200
- Vice-Principal (Group A): Leval 10- Rs 56100 to Rs 177500
- PGT’s (Group B)- Post Graduate Teachers: Level 8- Rs 47600 to Rs 151100
- TGT’s (Group B)- Trained Graduate Teachers: Level 7- Rs 44900 to Rs 142400
- Librarian (Group B): Level 7- Rs 44900 to Rs 142400
- PRT’s (Group B)- Primary Teachers: Level 6- Rs 35400 to Rs 112400
KVS recruitment 2019: Pay Scale and Salary Structure for PRT
Pay Scale- Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800
Grade pay- Rs 4200
Basic Salary before 7th Pay Commission- Rs 13500
Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission- Rs 35400
House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)- Rs 3240
Transport Allowance- Rs 1600
Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)- Rs 40240
Total Approximate Net Salary- Rs 35000 to Rs 37000
KVS recruitment 2019: Pay Scale and Salary Structure for TGT
Pay Scale- Rs 9,300-Rs 34,800
Grade pay- Rs 4600
Basic Salary before 7th Pay Commission- Rs 17140
Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission- Rs 44900
House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)- Rs 4110
Transport Allowance- Rs 1600
Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)- Rs 50610
Total Approximate Net Salary- Rs 45000 to Rs 47000
KVS recruitment 2019: Pay Scale and Salary Structure for PGT
Pay Scale- Rs 9,300- Rs 34,800
Grade pay- Rs 4800
Basic Salary before 7th Pay Commission- Rs 18150
Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission- Rs 47600
House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)- Rs 4350
Transport Allowance- Rs1600
Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)- Rs 53550
Total Approximate Net Salary- Rs 48000 to Rs 50000
