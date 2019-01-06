KVS recruitment 2019: Check TGT, PGT, PRT salary with 7th pay commission benefits here

KVS recruitment 2019!

KVS recruitment 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan from time to time announces fresh vacancies for the recruitment for teachers at kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS recruitment provides a good opportunity for candidates who aspire to become Government School Teachers. While the post in itself is a big advantage to the candidates, the salary structure of the same makes it even better. The salary of the principles, vice principals, PGT, TET and PRT is quite lucrative and has a lot of additional perks and benefits. Mentioned below is a list of the salary structure that candidates will be eligible for once they have been selected for the post on offer.

KVS recruitment 2019: Salary-

Principal (Group A): Level 12- Rs 78800 to Rs 209200

Vice-Principal (Group A): Leval 10- Rs 56100 to Rs 177500

PGT’s (Group B)- Post Graduate Teachers: Level 8- Rs 47600 to Rs 151100

TGT’s (Group B)- Trained Graduate Teachers: Level 7- Rs 44900 to Rs 142400

Librarian (Group B): Level 7- Rs 44900 to Rs 142400

PRT’s (Group B)- Primary Teachers: Level 6- Rs 35400 to Rs 112400

KVS recruitment 2019: Pay Scale and Salary Structure for PRT

Pay Scale- Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800

Grade pay- Rs 4200

Basic Salary before 7th Pay Commission- Rs 13500

Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission- Rs 35400

House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)- Rs 3240

Transport Allowance- Rs 1600

Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)- Rs 40240

Total Approximate Net Salary- Rs 35000 to Rs 37000

KVS recruitment 2019: Pay Scale and Salary Structure for TGT

Pay Scale- Rs 9,300-Rs 34,800

Grade pay- Rs 4600

Basic Salary before 7th Pay Commission- Rs 17140

Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission- Rs 44900

House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)- Rs 4110

Transport Allowance- Rs 1600

Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)- Rs 50610

Total Approximate Net Salary- Rs 45000 to Rs 47000

KVS recruitment 2019: Pay Scale and Salary Structure for PGT

Pay Scale- Rs 9,300- Rs 34,800

Grade pay- Rs 4800

Basic Salary before 7th Pay Commission- Rs 18150

Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission- Rs 47600

House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)- Rs 4350

Transport Allowance- Rs1600

Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)- Rs 53550

Total Approximate Net Salary- Rs 48000 to Rs 50000