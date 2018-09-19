KVS Recruitment 2018: Whopping 8,000 jobs on offer with 7th Pay Commission benefits! Check how to apply at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Recruitment 2018!

KVS Recruitment 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has announced number of vacancies with 7th Pay Commission benefits at kvsangathan.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of KVS to apply for the same. According to the notification released on the official website, a total of 8339 posts are on offer. The vacant posts are for the positions of Principals, Vice-Principals, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Librarian, Primary Teacher (PRT) and Primary Teacher (Music). Interested candidates can fill the application forms till September 23, 2018. Apply now for posts that can offer a salary as high as Rs 2 lakh. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know-

KVS Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit-

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)- 40 years

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- 35 years

Primary Teacher (PRT)- 30 years

Librarian- 35 years

Educational Qualification-

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): Two Years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject or Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the relevant subject.

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate or Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate.

Primary Teacher (PRT): Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (relevant subject)

Librarian: Bachelor degree in Library Science OR Graduate with one-year diploma in Library Science from a recognized institution or Working knowledge of Hindi and English. Knowledge of Computer Application.

KVS Recruitment 2018: Pay Scale-

Principal (Group A): Level 12- Rs 78800 – Rs 209200

Vice-Principal (Group A): Level 10- Rs 56100 – Rs 177500

PGT’s (Group B)- Post Graduate Teachers: Level 8- Rs 47600 – Rs 151100

TGT’s (Group B)- Trained Graduate Teachers: Level 7- Rs 44900 – Rs 142400

Librarian (Group B): Level 7- Rs 44900 – Rs 142400

PRT’s (Group B)- Primary Teachers: Level 6- Rs 35400 – Rs 112400

KVS Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Carefully fill in the online application form

Step 3: Now fill in the Post details

Step 4: Now fill in your preference for Exam Location and Posting Zone

Step 5: Scan and upload the relevant documents

Step 6: Pay application fees.

Note: This year, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), New Delhi had changed the eligibility criteria as per the NCTE Notification dated 26 June 2018.