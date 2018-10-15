KVS recruitment 2018: Kendriya Vidyalaya admit cards released at kvsangathan.nic.in, check details now

The KVS examinatin for the posts of Principal and Vice Principal is all set to be conducted on November 3, 2018.

KVS recruitment 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the admit cards for the posts of Principal and Vice principal on the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates need to note that the admit cards for the rest of the posts including Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) will be released shortly. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can visit the official website of KVS now to download the same. The KVS examinatin for the posts of Principal and Vice Principal is all set to be conducted on November 3, 2018. The exam duration will be 2.30 hrs for both the posts. While the Vice Principal examination will be conducted in the 1st session from 10 AM to 12.30 PM, while the Principal exam will be conducted in the 2nd session from 2 PM to 4.30 PM. Mentioned below are the other details that candidates need to note.

KVS Recruitment 2018: Salary-

Principal (Group A): Level 12- Rs 78800 – Rs 209200

Vice-Principal (Group A): Level 10- Rs 56100 – Rs 177500

PGT’s (Group B)- Post Graduate Teachers: Level 8- Rs 47600 – Rs 151100

TGT’s (Group B)- Trained Graduate Teachers: Level 7- Rs 44900 – Rs 142400

Librarian (Group B): Level 7- Rs 44900 – Rs 142400

PRT’s (Group B)- Primary Teachers: Level 6- Rs 35400 – Rs 112400

KVS Recruitment 2018: Exam scheme-

For Principal & Vice Principal, Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Librarian, Primary Teacher and Primary Teacher (Music) posts.

Test Duration- 150 minutes

Total Questions- 150 Objective type MCQs

Total Marks- 150

Interview: 60 Marks

KVS Recruitment 2018: Important note-

The final merit list that will be released will be based on the candidate’s performance in Written Test, Performance Test and Interview. The weightage for the same will be 60:25:15. The schedule of the examination will be mentioned on the Admit Card for the candidates and the same will be notified on the official website of KVS.