KVS invites applications for 6,990 vacancies – How to apply at kvsangathan.nic.in

In good news for candidates, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has invited applications to fill up 6,990 vacancies. It is looking to fill up positions related to a number of teaching and nonteaching positions. Those candidates who are looking to apply may do so at the official website kvsangathan.nic.in. While candidates may start applying from December 5, 2022, the last date to apply is December 26, 2022.

While KVS will announce the date of the exam in some time, among the 14 positions that the KVS is looking to fill up include – TGT (3176 positions), Principal (239 positions), Vice Principal (203 positions), Assistant Commissioner (52 positions), Librarian (355 positions), Senior Secretariat Assistant (322 positions), Junior Secretariat Assistant (702 positions), PRT (Music) (303 positions), Assistant Section Officer (156 positions), Stenographer Grade-II (54 posts), PGT (1409 positions), Hindi Translator (11 positions), Finance Officer (6 positions), Assistant Engineer (Civil) (2 positions).

Also read: IRMS 2023: From next year, UPSC will conduct a separate test for recruitment in Indian Railways

It may be noted that these vacancies are tentative and may decrease or increase at the time of need of the organisation. Also, the eligibility criteria for all these posts are different. The KVS will conduct PGT exams for 14 subjects and 9 subjects for the TGT exam. However, there is no age limit.

Age relaxation has also been provided for upto 5 years for candidates who belong to SC, and ST categories, while for the OBC category the age limit will be 3 years. There will also be a 10 years of relaxation for women in any category in teaching positions. Importantly, age relaxation is also provided to candidates who belong to ex-servicemen, PwD, and other categories.

Also read: RPSC Recruitment 2022 Mains: Marks released – How to check and other important details

Notably, the written exam will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Those candidates who are selected will be posted anywhere in the country as per requirements. In case of any confirmation or confusion candidates may check the official website for more details and information. Currently, there are more than 1200 KVs in India and abroad.