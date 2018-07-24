Krishi Vigyan Kendra Recruitment 2018: New KVK jobs announced; check how to apply

Krishi Vigyan Kendra has invited applications for the vacancy related to the post of Stenographer, Programme Coordinator, Subject Matter Specialist and Programme Assistant.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), located at Bihar’s Nawada district has invited applications for the vacancy related to the post of Stenographer, Programme Coordinator, Subject Matter Specialist and Programme Assistant. Those candidates who are willing to apply can do so through prescribed format on or before August 15, 2018.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra 2018 Notification Details:-

Advertisement No- KVK/NWD/ADV.-01/2018-19

Krishi Vigyan Kendra 2018 Important Dates:-

Closing Date of Application: The applicant must send their application form within 15th August 2018.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra 2018 Vacancy Details:-

There are total 4 posts.

1. Stenographer – 1 Post

2. Programme Coordinator – 1 Post

3. Subject Matter Specialist – 1 Post

4. Programme Assistant – 1 Post

KVK recruitment 2018 Educational Qualifications:-

1. Programme Coordinator / Senior scientist and Head – To apply for this post, a candidate should have disciplines other than Engineering subject Doctoral degree in relevant subject (Agriculture/Horticulture/Animal Science/Fisheries/Home Science). An applicant must have eight years experience in the relevant subject. For Engineering Disciplines Doctoral degree in relevant engineering subject with 6 years’ experience as Scientist/Lecturer/Extension Specialist. OR Master degree in relevant engineering subject with 10 years experiences as Scientist/Lecturer/Extension Specialist or in an equivalent.

2. Subject Matter Specialist – Candidate must have a master degree in relevant subject with a good academic record.

3. Programme Assistant – Applicant must have a Bachelor degree in Agriculture from a recognized University.

4. Stenographer Grade III – Applicant must possess B.Sc./B.Com/B.A with a certificate of stenography and typing OR I. Sc. /I.A/ with a certificate of stenography and typing and At least two-year experience of stenography and typing work in a reputed firm /company /organization.

How to apply for KVK Jobs 2018:-

Interested candidates should send their applications through the post at following address- To the General Secretary, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Gram Nirman Mandal, Sarvodaya Ashram, Sokhodeora, Nawada, Bihar Pin -805106. The application must reach to above-mentioned address within August 15, 2018.