KPSC Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Public Service Commission notifies 975 Assistant vacancies; Check details here

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancies have been notified for KPSC Recruitment 2020, to the posts of First Division Assistant in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). The last date for application is March 6, 2020, and interested candidates can apply for the KPSC posts in the prescribed format by then.

KPSC has notified 975 vacancies for the post of Assistant (First Division Assistant). The application for these posts will begin on February 6, 2020. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the KPSC First Division Assistant Recruitment 2020 via online mode.

Total number of vacancies:

975 posts

Application opens:

February 6, 2020.

Application ends:

March 6, 2020.

Age limit:

The lower age limit for applying for General/Unreserved candidates is 21 years. And the maximum age for the same is 35 years. As per the stipulated government norms, age relaxation will be provided to candidates.

Selection criteria:

Candidates will be selected for KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 posts on the basis of their performance in the Written Exam, and Interview.

Syllabus for Paper 2 and Paper 3 of Assistant/First Division Assistants in Karnataka State Civil Services:

Paper 2 will consist of General English or General Kannada. Candidates can choose to take either the General English or General Kannada paper. The examination papers on General English or General Kannada will be of the level of Bachelor’s Degree Examination of a University. The paper is aimed at testing a candidate’s knowledge of English/Kannada antonyms, vocabulary, synonyms, spelling and their power to understand and comprehend English/Kannada language and their ability to discriminate between correct and incorrect usage, etc.

Paper 3 will consist of General Knowledge questions. The paper on General Knowledge will consist of standard General Knowledge questions of the level of Bachelor’s Degree Examination of a University. It will cover questions on the Constitution of India, Indian History and Culture, General and Economic Geography of India, Current Events, every day science and matters of every day observation.

Maximum marks:

One can score a maximum of 100 marks in each paper.

Duration:

Each paper will be 90-minute-long (1 hour 30 minutes)

Question Type:

Paper 2 and Paper 3 will both consist of “Objective Multiple Choice Type” Questions.

Candidates can access more details of the First Division Assistant vacancy in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on KPSC’s official website – kpsc.kar.nic.in