Kolkata Police recruitment 2019: Fresh jobs announced for Civic Volunteer posts at kolkatapolice.gov.in, check details

Kolkata Police recruitment 2019: The Kolkata Police has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for multiple Civic Volunteer posts at kolkatapolice.gov.in. Aspirants who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of Kolkata police now. Candidates need to note that these posts on offer are only for Women candidate. Male candidates can apply for engagement under the Kolkata Mounted Police unit only. The last date to apply for the posts on offer is February 4, 2019. Take note of the below mentioned details to know more about the recruitment process.

Kolkata Police recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Last date for submission of application: February 4, 2019

Kolkata Police recruitment 2019: Posts details-

  • North & North Suburban Division, Kolkata Police – 25 Posts
  • South Division, Kolkata Police – 25 Posts
  • Central Division, Kolkata Police– 25 Posts
  • Port Division, Kolkata Police– 25 Posts
  • Eastern Suburban Division, Kolkata Police– 25 Posts
  • South East Division, Kolkata Police– 25 Posts
  • South Suburban Division, Kolkata Police– 25 Posts
  • South West Division, Kolkata Police– 25 Posts
  • East Division, Kolkata Police– 25 Posts
  • East Division, Kolkata Police – 15 Posts

Kolkata Police recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Minimum age: 20 years (January 1, 2019)
Maximum age: 60 years
Minimum Educational Qualification: Class 8th pass

Kolkata Police recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Candidates need to print the prescribed format of the application form on a white A4 size paper. They need to attach documents like- Self attested copy of identity proof, Self-attested copy of proof of address, One self-attested passport size photograph, Self-attested copy of document regarding proof of age, Self-attested copies of educational testimonials and extra Curricular activities and Self-attested copies of Experience along with it.

