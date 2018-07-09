Kolkata Police Recruitment 2018: Jobs announced, apply at kolkatapolice.gov.in

Candidates are required to be passed at least till class VIII.

The Kolkata Police has issued notifications for a number of posts for civic volunteers. Those looking to apply can do so in prescribed format on or before July 16 at official website kolkatapolice.gov.in

Vacancy details:-

Last date to apply: July 16

Civic volunteers: 517 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are required to be passed at least till class VIII.

Age Limit

The minimum age of the candidate must be 26, while the maximum must be 60 years

Selection Procedure

Candidates are advised to collect application form on all days from concerned offices. They can also download the application form from the official Website of Kolkata Police www.kolkatapolice.gov.in. After filling up the form, they are advised to submit within the stipulated period.

How to apply for these posts

Candidates may apply through the prescribed format by logging on to Kolkata Police’s official website https://www.kolkatapolice.gov.in/ on or before July 16.

Earlier in April, the West Bengal Police board had announced recruitment for 7229 posts on the official website, policewb.gov.in. Applications were invited for the posts of constables and sub-inspectors. Candidates interested to apply were asked to do so at the official website on or before April 30 for constable posts and May 5 for sub inspector/lady sub-inspector posts respectively.

The notification had mentioned that candidates were required to appear for a written examination, go through physical measurement and after that face interview for final selection.

For posts of constable, the age limit was between 18-27 years of age as on January 1, 2018. Sor sub-inspector/lady sub-inspector, the age limit was between 20-27 years of age as on January 1, 2018.