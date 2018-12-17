Know why parents are investing in this Gurugram pre-school now valued at Rs 10 Crore

The students have been achieving results which separate them from peers elsewhere and found admissions in some of the best school chains of Gurugram.

Productive Mind Pre-School in Gurugram looks like any other pre-school but there is more to it. It is a one of its kind pre-school in which parents have also started investing and are expecting rich rewards. It was started in 2014 by an ex-serviceman Colonel Jagvender Poonia on a rented complex in Gurugram’s Sector 47. Since then, it has become profitable within four years of its operations. This is a remarkable achievement for a new school which faced competition from some of the biggest school chains in Gurugram.

The school saw startup investment from Col. Poonia to the tune of Rs 50 Lacs. Three set of parents have bought 1% (10 Lacs), 1% (10 Lacs) and 2.5%(25 Lacs) and another four are lined up to buy stakes. The total start up capital was around 50 Lakhs and the school is valued at around 10 crore by the investing parents which is 20 times the money invested by the founder. Today, it commands fee that’s highest in Gurgaon in its category.

Talking with Financial Express Online Colonel Poonia said, “The parents decision to invest capital was borne out of their curiosity and the results that were demonstrated by the children. The school perhaps charges the highest fee in Gurgaon region and is already profitable. Therefore the need to sell equity was never felt.” When asked what according to him is the reason behind parents’ decision to invest in the school, Poonia said, “The parents have seen the results, and have invested money in the hope that when school expands to become a bigger operation they will get suitable returns.”

Financial Express Online spoke to Mrs. Jasmine Kaur, one of the parents whose daughter studied in the school recently said that her decision to invest in the school was made on the basis of her daughters performance in the exams here and in the school where she took her for next admission. “There was a remarkable difference between her reading, comprehension and mathematical skills and the abilities of her peers from other institutions,” Kaur said.

Productive Minds Pre-school runs on pure montessori guidelines where children are given the freedom to move and learn from their peers rather than teachers. The students’ learning is benchmarked against performance standards set by AABL, which sets the learning standards for some of the elite educational institutions in New York. The students have been achieving results and have got admissions in some of the best school chains of Gurugram.

Poonia confirmed with Financial Express Online that they are planning to expand in the NCR region. “We are happy that parents have reposed faith in our model of early childhood education. The school is looking to expand in NCR Region,” he said. The school commands highest fee in Gurugram in its category but everyone may not be able to afford to. Poonia, however, agrees that though “the fee is perhaps the highest in Gurgaon region at this point in time because we have very limited capacity but once we expand, we will definitely bring in a mechanism to accommodate people from underprivileged backgrounds and from different walks of society.” “It is also our understanding that government is working in this direction and we will be happy to follow any guidelines that are issued,” he added.