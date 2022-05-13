Kerala KTET 2022: Answer keys released for Category I and II – Here’s how to download

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the provisional answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) February 2022 session. Candidates who appear for the exam can check the answer key for Category I and II at the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. This year, the exam was held on May 4, 2022 and May 5, 2022.The answer keys for Category III and IV will be announced soon.

Candidates may download the answer keys for category I and II, and go through it. They can also raise objections in case they find any incorrect answer to May 19 to 5 pm. While candidates may also take the help of answer keys to calculate their probable marks, they will also need their application numbers to download answer keys.

Here’s how candidates can check their answer keys:

*Candidates may first go to the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in

*After this, they may click on the link Provision Answer Key Feb 2022

*Now they can go through the answers

*Candidates may save the answer key in PDF format.

Here’s how candidates may raise objections

*After downloading the answer key, candidates may visit the objection link

*Select the question against which to raise objections

*They may now attach the required documents

*Candidates may now pay their fees

*Now, candidates may click on the submit button

*Candidates may now download the filled form for future use.

While each paper has 150 marks, candidates while checking answer keys can award themselves one mark for each correct answer, while no mark will be deducted in case of a wrong answer.

Notably, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan organises the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test two times every year to evaluate the skills of teachers who can teach in lower primary, upper primary, and high school classes. The KTET exam was held in English and Malayalam languages.