Kerala KEAM Exam 2018: How to check answer keys online

The answer keys for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (Kerala KEAM) was published online on Wednesday. The examination was held on April 23 and 24. The candidates who gave the examination can now check the answer keys on its official website- https://www.cee-kerala.org. The candidates can now match the answer keys with what they wrote in the exam. In case of any doubt related to the same, the individual can complain with supporting documents and fees of Rs 100/- per question by way of Demand Draft. The last date for complaint is April 30, 2018. The fees will be refunded to the candidate only if the complaint was found genuine.

In a press release, the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations said, “Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee at Rs. 100/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery, so as to reach the office on or before 30.04.2018 (Monday). If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received after the stipulated time and without the requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances. Complaints received via E-mail/Fax also will not be considered.”

The Kerala KEAM has conducted the exams for admission to the Professional Degree courses for the year 2018. through the exam, a candidate will get a chance for admission to various undergraduate courses like Engineering, Pharmacy, Medical, Agriculture and Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries courses.

The merit list for each of the above-mentioned course is slated to be prepared as per the conditions and norms envisaged in the KEAM 2018 official prospectus.