Kerala floods: Important alert for Railway exam aspirants

An aerial view shows a partially submerged road at a flooded area in Kerala, August 19, 2018. (Reuters)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed its Assistant Loco Pilot & Technicians examination for the state of Kerala. The examination was scheduled to be held on August 20 and 21. The examination is also postponed for the Kerala resident candidates who have been allotted centres outside the state.

“Dear candidates, Due to unprecedented rain and floods in all parts of Kerala, all the three shifts of first stage CBT for the post of Asst. Loco Pilot & Technicians ( CEN 01/2018) scheduled to be held on 20.08.2018 & 21.08.2018 are postponed for the state of Kerala.(Including for Kerala resident candidates who have allotted with centres outside Kerala),” stated the official circular issued by RRB Thiruvananthapuram.

The circular also said that candidates have been informed about this information through SMS and Email. The RRB said that revised examination city, date, and the shift will be published shortly on the website and candidates would be able to download fresh call letters.

The Railways in February published the recruitment notification for the posts of Asst. Loco pilot & Technicians. The qualification for the examination was, for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Posts – Matriculation/ SSLC with ITI/Diploma of Engineering and for the Technician Grade III Posts Matriculation/ SSLC with ITI/Diploma of Engineering.

The total number of vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot was 17633 and the total number of vacancies for Technicians was 8829. However, vacancies were increased later to 60,000. The minimum salary that’s being offered is Rs 18,000 per month and the maximum salary is Rs 60,000.

The candidates can download their admit cards from www.indianrail.gov.in, after it will be released.