Kendriya Vidyalaya Teacher Recruitment 2018: KV jobs alert! Registration begins tomorrow, apply at www.kvsangathan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will begin the online application process for the recruitment of teaching staff in various posts from August 24, 2018. Recruitments will be done to the posts of Principals, Vice Principals, PGT, TGT, Librarian, Primary Teacher, and Primary Teacher (music). According to the official notification, the written test will be conducted through offline mode.

For Principal, there are 76 posts available for recruitment. For Vice Principal, it is 220. PGT (592), TGT (1900), Librarian (50), PRT (5300), PRT (music) 201 posts.









Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at www.kvsangathan.nic.in. It is to be noted that no other means/mode of submission of applications is available. The registrations will begin on August 24, 2018. The last to apply is September 13, 2018. The date of the examination will be notified on the KVS website.

Steps to apply:

– Candidates are required to apply only through the official website of the KVS at www.kvsangathan.nic.in.

– Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and mobile number. Candidate should note that the email ID and mobile number should be active during the currency of this recruitment. All the information related to the process will be communicated through the email or SMS. It is advised to create a new email ID if one does not have any.

– Candidates must scan the photograph, signature and the thumb impression. They will be required to upload at the appropriate places while filling the application form.

– An application fee is to be paid along with the online form. For Principal and Vice Principal, the fee is Rs 1500. For all other posts, the fee is Rs 1000. However, fee relaxation has been provided to SC/ST/PH and Ex-servicemen categories.

– Candidates need to take a print out of the online application and affix a recent passport size photograph and keep it with them for their record. The candidates are not required to send the same to KVS. The printout will be submitted during document verification at the time of interview along with the self-attested copies of qualification certificates.

The written test will be conducted in 36 cities of the country. However, for the post of Principal and Vice Principal, the test center will be in Delhi only.