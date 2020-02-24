KARTET Karnataka 2020: Hurry! Last date to apply is here – check how to apply

KARTET consists of two papers.

KARTET Karnataka 2020: Candidates looking to apply for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2019 may hurry up, as the last date for the same is approaching soon. As per the official notification, the last date to apply is February 25. Those looking to apply may do so at official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

KARTET consists of two papers. While Paper 1 is for those looking to teach in Class I to V, Paper 2 is for candidates looking to teach in Class VI to VIII. The exam will have 150 Multiple Choice Questions. Every question will have 1 mark each. Candidates may note that there will be no negative marking in the exam.

Here’s how candidates may apply:

1. Candidates may first visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

2. After reaching the homepage, candidates may click on the link ‘online application for 2019’.

3. They may now register, using their details.

4. Candidates may now fill up their forms.

5. Next, they may upload images.

6. Candidates may now pay their fees.

7. After the process is done, candidates may click on the submit button.

Candidates are required to pay Rs 700 for Paper I, while those wanting to appear Paper II are required to pay Rs 1000. Reserved category candidates are required to pay Rs 350 for one paper, while they have to pay Rs 500 for two. The differently-abled candidates have been exempted from paying any examination fee.

Last month, the Director of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam invited applications for a number of positions . The notification was issued for post of teachers in upper primary as also lower primary schools. DEE was looking to fill up a total of 9,635 posts of regular teachers. The last date to apply for the same was February 11. Applicants were asked to apply at the official website dee.assam.gov.in on or before the last date for application.