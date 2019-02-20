Karnataka TET answer keys 2019 released at schooleducation.kar.nic.in; KARTET result expected soon, check details

By: | Updated: February 20, 2019 4:42 PM

Karnataka TET answer keys 2019 released by Karnataka Examination Authority at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. KARTET 2019 result also expected to be declared soon.

Karnataka TET answer keys 2019: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the answer keys for Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their Karnataka TET answer keys on the official website now. Along with this, the exam authority is also expected to release the KARTET 2019 results soon on the website. After checking the answer keys, candidates can raise/ file complaints in the objection window against the answer key on the website.

It is to be noted that the objection window has already been activated and it will be shut by the Karnataka Examination Authority on February 25, 2019 by 4 PM. The answer keys for both Paper I and II have been released now. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to download Answer Keys.

Karnataka TET answer keys 2019: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority at schooleducation.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Now click on the link that says ‘KARTET-2018- Key Answers’
Step 3: You can now download the PDF file
Step 4: Now click on the link that says ‘Objections to KEYANSWERS’
Step 5: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth
Step 6: Press submit

Karnataka TET answer keys 2019: Important instructions for candidates to take note:

1. Candidates after downloading their OMR sheet can check and verify their responses with the given Key Answers
2. Any objection to the Key Answers may be submitted through ONLINE ONLY. Objections submitted other than ONLINE mode is not considered.
3. Objections should be supported by AUTHENTIC SUPPORTIVE DOCUMENTS. Without proper evidence, it will not be considered.
4. Objections should be filed on or before February 25, 2019 by 4.00 PM. Beyond this scheduled time it shall not be considered.

More about Karnataka Examination Authority-

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) was established by the Government of Karnataka in the year 1994 as a common entrance test cell that is responsible for entrance test for various exams in the state. KEA also determines a candidate’s eligibility or merit.

