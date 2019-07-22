Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2019: Attention aspirants! Over 22000 posts on offer at schooleducation.kar.nic.in | Apply Now

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2019: Apply now for multiple teaching posts that are on offer by the School Education Department (SED), Government of Karnataka at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2019: The School Education Department (SED), Government of Karnataka in its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a number of teaching posts at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The recruitment process is being conducted to select candidates for the roles of Primary School Guest Teacher. A total of 22150 vacancies are on offer by the Karanataka School Education Department. The online application process for the same has been activated and the same is set to end towards the end of this month. Check the details that are mentioned below to get a better understanding of the recruitment process.
Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Last date to apply – July 30, 2019
Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
All interested candidates should have completed their Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) from a recognised institute in the country.
Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2019: Post Details
- Non HK
1. Bengaluru U North – 339
2. Bengaluru U South – 678
3. Bagalkot – 857
4. Davanagere – 231
5. Dharwad – 398
6. Gadag – 304
7. Hassan – 519
8. Haveri – 414
9. Kodagu – 190
10. Kolar – 198
11. Mandya – 700
12. Mysuru – 553
13. Belagavi – 801
14. Ramanagara – 279
15. Shivamogga – 616
16. Tumakuru – 326
17. Tumakuru Madhugiri – 262
18. Udupi – 306
19. Uttara Kannada – 134
20. Uttara Kannada Sirsi – 429
21. Vijayapura – 1796
22. Belagavi Chikkodi – 1793
23. Bengaluru Rural – 221
24. Chamarajanagara – 377
25. Chikkaballapura – 329
26. Chikkamagaluru – 95
27. Chitradurga – 322
28. Dakshina Kannada – 739
- HK
29. Ballari – 1522
30. Bidar – 333
31. Kalaburgi – 1559
32. Koppal – 1104
33. Raichur – 1591
34. Yadagiri – 1835
Total Primary Guest School Teacher posts – 22150
Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2019: Selection Process and How to Apply
The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam/ interview. All eligible cand interested candidates can fill in the online applications on the official website of Karnataka SED from July 5 to July 30 in order to take part in the recruitment process.
