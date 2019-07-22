Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2019: Attention aspirants! Over 22000 posts on offer at schooleducation.kar.nic.in | Apply Now

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2019 alert!

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2019: The School Education Department (SED), Government of Karnataka in its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a number of teaching posts at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The recruitment process is being conducted to select candidates for the roles of Primary School Guest Teacher. A total of 22150 vacancies are on offer by the Karanataka School Education Department. The online application process for the same has been activated and the same is set to end towards the end of this month. Check the details that are mentioned below to get a better understanding of the recruitment process.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last date to apply – July 30, 2019

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

All interested candidates should have completed their Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) from a recognised institute in the country.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2019: Post Details

Non HK

1. Bengaluru U North – 339

2. Bengaluru U South – 678

3. Bagalkot – 857

4. Davanagere – 231

5. Dharwad – 398

6. Gadag – 304

7. Hassan – 519

8. Haveri – 414

9. Kodagu – 190

10. Kolar – 198

11. Mandya – 700

12. Mysuru – 553

13. Belagavi – 801

14. Ramanagara – 279

15. Shivamogga – 616

16. Tumakuru – 326

17. Tumakuru Madhugiri – 262

18. Udupi – 306

19. Uttara Kannada – 134

20. Uttara Kannada Sirsi – 429

21. Vijayapura – 1796

22. Belagavi Chikkodi – 1793

23. Bengaluru Rural – 221

24. Chamarajanagara – 377

25. Chikkaballapura – 329

26. Chikkamagaluru – 95

27. Chitradurga – 322

28. Dakshina Kannada – 739

HK

29. Ballari – 1522

30. Bidar – 333

31. Kalaburgi – 1559

32. Koppal – 1104

33. Raichur – 1591

34. Yadagiri – 1835

Total Primary Guest School Teacher posts – 22150

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2019: Selection Process and How to Apply

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam/ interview. All eligible cand interested candidates can fill in the online applications on the official website of Karnataka SED from July 5 to July 30 in order to take part in the recruitment process.