Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination results out soon at karresults.nic.in

The result of Secondary Level School Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examination of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to come out this week. An official date has not been announced as of yet but various media reports claim that they are likely to be declared this week on karresults.nic.in. The results generally come out in the second week of July as the previous records suggest. The examination which was conducted last month from June 21 to 28 was the second attempt for students who couldn’t clear the examination in the first attempt. The students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the above-mentioned website.

Here are the steps to check the result of Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination 2018:

Step 1 – Visit the official website karresults.nic.in.

Step 2- click on the tag ‘Karnataka SSLC supplementary results’.

Step 3- Enter all the required details to check the result and click ‘submit’.

Step 4 – Once the result is displayed on the screen download it and take a print out for further reference.

The result of SSLC main examination came out on May 7, 2018. The total number of candidates who appeared for the same were 8,03,188. The number of students who passed the examination was 5,77,733. The pass percentage was 71.93 per cent. Around 1 lakh candidates appeared for the supplementary examination.

