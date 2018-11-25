Karnataka PSC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 700 posts, here’s how to apply

The online registration for the same has already begun.
The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has issued a notification for a number of posts. The online registration for the same has already begun. Those interested may apply online on or before December 22. Vacancies for posts of headmaster and teacher will be filled in Moulana Azad Residential Schools. Applicants may find registration link at kpsc.kar.nic.in.
Vacancy Details: Total number of positions
Headmaster: 80 positions
Kannada language teachers: 79 positions
English language teachers: 79 positions
Urdu language teachers: 79 positions
Mathematics teachers: 79 positions
Social Science teachers: 79 positions
Science teachers: 79 positions
Vacancy in Moulana Azad Residential Schools (HK)
Headmasters: 20 positions
English language teachers: 21 positions
Kannada language teachers: 21 positions
Urdu language teachers: 21 positions
Science teacher: 21 positions
Social science teachers: 21 positions
Mathematics teachers: 21 positions
Read also: IIT Delhi Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 103 posts – Apply at iitd.ac.in
In October, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vijayawada had notified for the revised syllabus for Group 1 and Group 2 services general recruitment process.
Syllabus details are available on commission’s official website psc.ap.gov.in.
Earlier, it had also come out with the draft syllabus for Group-I Services (Preliminary and Mains) that was suggested by experts panel on July 20. The Group 1 draft syllabus was also updated in the Commission’s website.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.