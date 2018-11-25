Karnataka PSC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 700 posts, here’s how to apply

Applicants may find registration link at kpsc.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has issued a notification for a number of posts. The online registration for the same has already begun. Those interested may apply online on or before December 22. Vacancies for posts of headmaster and teacher will be filled in Moulana Azad Residential Schools. Applicants may find registration link at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Vacancy Details: Total number of positions

Headmaster: 80 positions

Kannada language teachers: 79 positions

English language teachers: 79 positions

Urdu language teachers: 79 positions

Mathematics teachers: 79 positions

Social Science teachers: 79 positions

Science teachers: 79 positions

Vacancy in Moulana Azad Residential Schools (HK)

Headmasters: 20 positions

English language teachers: 21 positions

Kannada language teachers: 21 positions

Urdu language teachers: 21 positions

Science teacher: 21 positions

Social science teachers: 21 positions

Mathematics teachers: 21 positions

In October, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vijayawada had notified for the revised syllabus for Group 1 and Group 2 services general recruitment process.

Syllabus details are available on commission’s official website psc.ap.gov.in.

Earlier, it had also come out with the draft syllabus for Group-I Services (Preliminary and Mains) that was suggested by experts panel on July 20. The Group 1 draft syllabus was also updated in the Commission’s website.