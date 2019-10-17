Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019: Over 300 vacancies announced; Check details

A total of 300 vacancies has been listed for this recruitment drive. (Representational image)

Karnataka police recruitment: The Karnataka State Police Recruitment (KSP) has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of Sub-Inspector. The mode of application is online. The candidates need to submit their application by November 6, 2019. Interested candidates need to visit the official website at psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in to fill the application form.

Karnataka police recruitment: Important dates

Date of commencement of online application: October 16, 2019

Date of conclusion of online application: November 06, 2019

Last date for payment of application fee: November 08, 2019

Karnataka police recruitment 2019: Age limit

The minimum age limit for candidates belonging to general category is 21 years while the upper age limit has been capped at 28 years. The relaxation of age is applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Karnataka police recruitment 2019: Application fee

The applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 250. However, for candidates belonging to SC/ST categories are required to pay Rs 100 for the application fee.

The fee payment should be made through HDFC bank or Post Offices. The candidates are required to fill the application form and generate the challan after which the payment could be made in the concerned bank or post offices.

The official notification said that for candidates who are willing to submit more than one application for the same post, only one of their application will be considered.

Karnataka Police SI Recruitment: Vacancy details

A total of 300 vacancies has been listed for this recruitment drive.

Direct: Men- 185 posts; Women- 60 posts

Inservice: Men and Women- 31 posts

Ex-servicemen: Men- 20 posts; Women- 3 posts

Inservice Ex-servicemen: Men and Women- 1 post

Karnataka Police SI recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

The applicants will get selected on the basis of their performances in the Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test.

Karnataka Police SI recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

There will be Endurance test, physical standard test and written test. All the three tests will take place on the same day at all centre for the candidates.