Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 834 posts, candidates may apply at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

Kanataka High Court (PTI)

The Karnataka High Court has invited applications for recruitment of as many as 834 Oath Commissioners. Candidates looking to apply through online mode can do so on Karnataka judiciary website karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. The last date to apply is July 31. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list or interview. Those who would be selected will be appointed for the period of three years initially. It may be extended for a period till practice of seven years is completed.

Eligibility

Lawyers applying for these posts must not have crossed 35 years of age as on the last date for filing the notification. Please note that only those lawyers who have practised not less than two years and not more than four years as on July 13, 2018, can apply.

Application procedure

Candidates who fulfil the criteria of eligibility may apply through the online mode on the Karnataka Judiciary official website karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.. The link inviting application is available on the Recruitment page under the notification see. Candidates may not have to pay any application fee.

Those applying must provide their valid email id and phone number for communication purpose. The notification had also said that authority would not take any responsibility in case of non-receipt of SMS or email.

Applications will be accepted till 11:59 pm on July 31.

Earlier in May, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had released a notification for the post of English Stenographer under Jabalpur bench. In its advertisement, the court said that candidates who were interested in applying for the posts could apply on or before June 11. It asked candidates to mail their applications at mponline.gov.in