JSSC 2019: Jharkhkand to conduct massive recruitment drive; aims to fill 1,140 posts

The vacancy is open only for the residents of Jharkhand state.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) released a notification for a recruitment drive to fill several vacant posts. The JSS looks to fill a total of 1,140 vacancies through this drive. Applications have been invited for the recruitment of Block Supply Officer, Block Welfare Officer, Sub-Divisional inspector-cum-Law and other posts through JGGLCCE-2019 or Jharkhand General Graduate level combined competitive Examination 2019. The interested candidates can only apply online on the Commission’s official website – jssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form online is October 17, 2019. Only the residents of Jharkhand would be considered eligible for these posts.

JSSC 2019: Important dates

Start of online application- September 18, 2019

Last date of online application- October 17, 2019

JSSC 2019: Vacancies

A total of 1,140 vacancies are there. The vacancies have been listed for the following posts:

Block Supply Officer – 223 Posts

Block Welfare Officer – 139 Posts

Assistant branch officer – 362 Posts

Co-Operative Extension officer – 241 Posts

Sub-Divisional inspector-cum-Law – 170 Posts

Planning Assistant – 5 Posts

JGGLCCE 2019: Educational qualification

Candidates applying for all the above-mentioned posts would be required to be at least graduates.

JGGLCCE 2019: Age

The minimum age for these vacancies is 21 years. However, there is age relaxation for SC, ST, OBC candidates.

JSSC 2019: Application fee

The applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. However, for candidates belonging to SC and ST category, the application fee is Rs 250. Application fee once submitted will not be refunded.

JSSC 2019: Salary

The candidates, if selected, will get a monthly salary up to Rs 34,800. The additional grade pay is Rs 4,600. The candidates selected for the post of ‘Planning Assistant’ candidates would get Rs 20,200. For ‘Planning Assistant’ candidates, the grade pay is Rs 2,800.

JGGLCCE 2019: Exam pattern

There will two types of exam- Preliminary and Main. The Prelim examination will consist of multiple-choice questions. A total of 120 questions will be there and a time of two hours will be given to the candidates. For more details, the candidates need to visit the official website at jssc.nic.in.