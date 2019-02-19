Joint secretary recruitment: Only 89 of over 6,000 candidates from private sector shortlisted

A total of 6,077 applications were received in response to the government’s advertisement.

Only 89 of the 6,000-odd private sector specialists, who had applied for 10 posts of joint secretary in central government departments, have been shortlisted, officials said on Monday.

The personnel ministry had in June last year called for applications for the joint secretary-rank posts through “lateral entry” mode.

These posts are in revenue, financial services, economic affairs, agriculture and farmers welfare, road transport and highways, shipping, environment, forest and climate change, new and renewable energy, civil aviation and commerce departments.

The deadline to apply for the posts was July 30.

However, the ministry had in December decided to entrust the task of selecting the candidates for these posts to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), that conducts examination to select the country’s bureaucrat, diplomats and police officers.

The UPSC had then asked all such aspirants to fill a detailed application form (DAF) in order to obtain additional specific information from the candidates regarding qualifications and experience so as to facilitate the selection process.