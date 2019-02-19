Joint secretary recruitment: Only 89 of over 6,000 candidates from private sector shortlisted

By: | Published: February 19, 2019 5:11 AM

Only 89 of the 6,000-odd private sector specialists, who had applied for 10 posts of joint secretary in central government departments, have been shortlisted.

jobs, upscA total of 6,077 applications were received in response to the government’s advertisement.

Only 89 of the 6,000-odd private sector specialists, who had applied for 10 posts of joint secretary in central government departments, have been shortlisted, officials said on Monday.
The personnel ministry had in June last year called for applications for the joint secretary-rank posts through “lateral entry” mode.

These posts are in revenue, financial services, economic affairs, agriculture and farmers welfare, road transport and highways, shipping, environment, forest and climate change, new and renewable energy, civil aviation and commerce departments.

The deadline to apply for the posts was July 30.

A total of 6,077 applications were received in response to the government’s advertisement.

However, the ministry had in December decided to entrust the task of selecting the candidates for these posts to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), that conducts examination to select the country’s bureaucrat, diplomats and police officers.

The UPSC had then asked all such aspirants to fill a detailed application form (DAF) in order to obtain additional specific information from the candidates regarding qualifications and experience so as to facilitate the selection process.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Joint secretary recruitment: Only 89 of over 6,000 candidates from private sector shortlisted
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition