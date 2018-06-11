Joint Secretary Lateral Entry: Join ‘IAS’ without UPSC! Check notification, salary pay scale, eligibility, how to apply

Lateral Entry scheme for appointment of joint secretaries is applicable for both private sector professions and those from state governments, Union Territories, PSUs, Autonomous bodies etc. (Screen grab/lateral.nic.in

Lateral Entry Joint Secretary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has invited applications from professionals in different domains to fill the post of 10 joint secretaries in several departments. The move to open these posts even for professionals from both private and public sectors, without them needing to clear UPSC Civil Services Examination, has received mixed reactions. While opposition political parties have condemned this decision of Modi government, several public professionals and even senior IAS officials have welcomed it.

IAS officer Ashok Khemka tweeted on Sunday: “Lateral recruitments to the posts of Joint Secretary in Govt of India notified. May the best talents from outside nurture public services.”

Formal Civil Services Exam topper Shah Faesal said: “I totally support GoI decision to allow lateral entry of professionals at Joint Secretary level. It’ll make the services more competitive and force IAS to specialise. New ideas will come in. And the fun part, that those who couldn’t enter IAS when young, find a crack in the wall!”

The government says decision to appoint top officials through lateral entry will give every Indian a chance to grow. “It’s an endeavour to get the best from whichever source available. It’s motivated with focus on allowing every Indian citizen a fair chance to ensure their growth depending on their potential,” Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh told news agency ANI.

While the debate over this decision of Narendra Modi government may continue for long, here we take a look into important details of the jobs on offer:

What joint secretaries do

According to the Department of Personnel and Training: “A Joint Secretary is the head of the wing under the charge of Secretary of the Ministry/ Department and he/she reports to Additional Secretary/ Secretary. Joint Secretaries are at a crucial level of senior management in the Government of India. They lead policymaking as well as the implementation of various programmes and schemes of the Department.”

The Lateral Entry scheme for appointment of joint secretaries is applicable for both private sector professions and those from state governments, Union Territories, PSUs, Autonomous bodies etc.

Expertise required for application

Candidates with expertise in specific areas like Revenue, Financial Services, Economic Affairs, Agriculture, Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, Environment & Forests, New & Renewable Energy, Civil Aviation and Commerce can apply.

Who can apply

Officers of any State/UT Government who are already working at equivalent level or are eligible for appointment to equivalent level in their cadre, with relevant experience.

Individuals working at comparable levels in Public, Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organisations, Universities, Recognized Research Institutes with a minimum of 15 years experience.

Individuals working at comparable levels in Private Sector Companies, Consultancy Organisations, International/Multinational Organisations with a minimum of 15 years experience.

Criteria for application

Age: Minimum of 40 years as on July 1, 2018

Qualification: Graduate from a recognized University/Institute. Higher qualifications would be an added advantage

Duration of contract

Three years from the date of commencement, extendable up to 5 years on the basis of performance.

Salary/Pay Scale

Rs.144200-218200 per month (Level 14 of Pay Matrix) and allowances, facilities applicable to an equivalent level in Government of India.

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interaction with the Selection Committee.

Last date to apply

July 30, 2018 till 05:00 PM IST. All applications may be submitted online at https://Lateral.nic.in from 15th June, 2018 to 30th July, 2018 till 05:00 PM IST. No extension of time will be given under any circumstances.

Physical applications will not be accepted. Apply online only at https://Lateral.nic.in