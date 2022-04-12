Joining remotely for new job? Here’s what you should do to integrate better in the company

By Richa Singh,

A study by Gallup found that only 12% of employees agree that employers do a great job in onboarding new hires.

Making new hires feel welcomed has been an uphill battle, especially in a remote setup, a change that we believe will outlast the pandemic.

A lot goes inside the mind of any new joinee as they commence the journey from onboarding to integration.

While employers do their part, it is also essential that we, as employees, also give our best at integrating with the team and work culture. Here are a few tips for the same:



– Just Do Your Own Work-Space



Imagine your day one at work in a new office space, what do you see? There’s a whole new environment that you’re now a part of. But in a remote setting, there are hardly any physical changes to consider. So what do you do?

We suggest you mark this transition in your life by setting up a physical space specifically for work in your house. And if you already have one, start by revamping it to replicate a bit of ‘newness.’ Add elements, move directions, buy a new chair – do anything that embraces the change and sets the vibe for you to begin working!



– Clear all bases with your manager

A report launched by Azcentral suggests, 28% of employees cite poor communication as the reason for not being able to deliver work on time.

Poor communication makes it difficult for employees to clear all bases remotely.

Take orientation a step forward with in-depth discussions with your manager. Ask questions about your organization’s goals and changes in priorities, if any. Prioritize and streamline your individual goals in a way that adds to your organization’s purpose.



– Pick ‘Real’ Work Hours

Remember, it’s work from home, not work 24*7. The downside of all the flexibility that a remote setup provides is that employees often tend to overstep the boundaries between work & life. Creating boundaries that divide work and job time can help strike a balance. You can recognize your highly productive phases and plan your hours accordingly. Setting these hours can also increase your productivity by a notch.

– Follow a standard for communications

Sure, employers lead communications across teams. But there’s no way an organization can ace it, without the support of employees. A recent database by CosoCloud database suggests that Email is the primary method of communication for remote workers, followed by instant messaging and video chat.

Find out what your team relies on? Do they prefer emails or do they find texting time-consuming? Does your team prefer to catch up on video over calls? Identify these and consider them while setting your standards for communications.



– Make some efforts to know the team better



Recently, McKinsey released a stat that suggests, ‘Organizations with connected employees show productivity increases of 20-25%.’ But how do you stay connected when you’ve just joined remotely? Meeting people virtually can get overwhelming as a new joinee.

You can consider taking mini steps to understand better still –

Set aside some time from your schedule for meeting people across teams

Set up meetings on subjects you work on/are interested in

Take a step forward by arranging introductions from people you want to network with

Replace the ‘walk up to your peer’s desk’ with a ‘tea break’ from time to time





– Acknowledge the learning curve



Don’t beat yourself up if you’re unable to comprehend work already. The first few months of your job as a remote new joinee can be uncertain and disjointing, but it’s not the time to feel misplaced.

Go easy on yourself. Don’t beat yourself up for failing in new tasks or making silly mistakes. Learning is a process that usually takes time. Remember that, and you’ll be able to view it as growth that excites you.



– Keep your calendar up-to-date



The biggest enemy to productivity is procrastination. When working from home, it is easy for you to lose sight of tasks, deadlines, and priorities throughout the day.

Spend the first fifteen minutes of your day prioritizing your actions per deadlines. Make a to-do list and add it to your calendar for the day. Set time limits for each task to help you adhere to it.

Do this every day to contribute effectively and keep your team informed on your schedules.



– Plan it out with your manager

You are already keeping track of your day-to-day calendar and have set goals to achieve daily/weekly. But are these goals aligned with what’s expected of you to take on priority? Plan it out with your manager to help just that!

Here’s how you can do it better-

Set up a daily/weekly catch-up with your manager to plan your work better

Set up a brainstorming session with your manager every time you need some help

Try meeting them up by the end of the week to discuss the week and the backlogs, if any

Consider creating minutes of the meeting or datasheets to enlist priorities and build better clarity

Ask if you don’t know.

Suggest if you can.

Listen, learn and implement.

And while you’re on it, remember not each day can guarantee happiness, but each day you can integrate better.



(The author is CEO & Co-founder, YourDOST. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)