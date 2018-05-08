Jobs on the rise: Online hiring activity up 11% in April, says Monster report

Production and manufacturing (up 54 per cent) led all monitored industry sectors by way of long-term growth. The growth momentum paced up seven points from 47 per cent in March 2018

Online recruitment activity registered 11 per cent growth in April, with production and manufacturing sectors exhibiting the highest long-term growth, says a report. The Monster Employment Index for April was at 298, a 11 per cent growth from the year-ago period. In April 2017, it stood at 268. Online demand exceeded the year-ago level in 21 of the 27 industry sectors monitored by the index. Production and manufacturing (up 54 per cent) led all monitored industry sectors by way of long-term growth. The growth momentum paced up seven points from 47 per cent in March 2018, the report said. This was followed by home appliances, up 45 per cent y-o-y.

“As Indian economy is positively adjusting to recent reforms, online hiring sentiment is also picking up at a strong pace. Impressively, online recruitment activity around production and manufacturing sector has rebounded, leading to a sharp rise in online demand,” said Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO, Monster.com- APAC and Gulf. The report further said that government/PSU/defence (down 34 per cent) recorded the steepest annual decline among all monitored industry sectors. BPO/ITES charted fewer opportunities on the year even in April. Nevertheless, the rate of decline relieved from down 24 per cent in March to down 16 per cent in April.

“… the ongoing processes of mergers and acquisitions in telecom sector has created a cautious hiring scenario. This reiterates the need for companies to focus on re-skilling and upskilling existing employees and for job seekers to gain new skills,” he added. Growth momentum exhibited a significant drop in telecom/ISP sector down from 42 per cent in March to 28 percent in April, the lowest recorded since March 2017. City-wise data showed improved online hiring demand in all major cities. Jaipur (up 28 per cent) led all monitored cities, followed by Chandigarh (up 24 per cent) and Kochi (up 24 per cent), the reprt by Monster said.

Mumbai with 15 per cent growth from the year-ago period was the only tier-I city to record a double-digit growth yet-again. Hyderabad and Chennai registered 9 per cent growth, up from a growth of one per cent and two per cent respectively in March 2018. Online recruitment activity surpassed the year-ago level all 13 occupation groups monitored by the index. There has been a notable increase in demand for health care professionals in April. The job role saw demand exceed the corresponding period a year-ago by 43 per cent, the highest recorded among all monitored job roles, the report said. Finance and account was the next most demanded job role registering a growth of 36 per cent from the year-ago period. Online demand for customer service professionals surpassed the corresponding period a year-ago by two per cent following low levels in the past two month. This, however, is the most restrained year-on-year growth rate recorded among all monitored job roles, it added.