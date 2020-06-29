Jobs in the time of Coronavirus: The skillset hiring managers are looking for

Professionals with strong leadership skills, ability to lead a team and effective communication skills are in demand.

By Vikram Wadhawan

Over the years, there have been many disruptions in the way we work, learn, and communicate. In fact, the pace of change has never been this fast. There has been a rapid increase in full time workers working side by side with gig workers and digital assistants.

But who would have imagined that we will have to face a pandemic that will dramatically transform our lives? Who thought we would be working from our homes while juggling home schooling and trying to figure out how to conduct meetings on Zoom? COVID-19 is emotionally challenging for all of us, changing day-to-day life in unprecedented ways. Though nobody can predict how the world will transform after we get the novel coronavirus under control, it is extremely unlikely that things will just go back to exactly the way they were before. The workplace environment is evolving, and also, the skills required by the companies. Here are the job skills that are likely to remain in high demand during the crisis.

1. Adaptability and Flexibility

One thing is for certain, the world of work and the ways companies operate are going to change. Companies are already looking for people who have the ability to adapt to ever-evolving workplaces and continuously update and refresh their skills. We have already seen the importance of creative and innovative skills during the pandemic. Businesses that have successfully been able to quickly shift to new products or come up with ways to deliver services virtually have been able to better weather the storm. Hence, human creativity is going to be essential.

2. Technology

The coronavirus outbreak has made us realise the importance of acquiring technical skills as it is fast-tracking digital transformations in companies. The companies are trying to become more resilient to future outbreaks and disruptions. Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Virtual and Augmented Reality, and Robotics have become more important than ever and anyone that can help companies exploit these technologies will be in a great position.

3. Critical Thinking

Another essential skill is critical thinking. During the last few months, there has been a spike in fake news and misrepresentations of data and studies. As the global economy is preparing to rebuild from the damage done by COVID-19, people who can effectively evaluate information from diverse sources to determine its credibility are being valued. Organisations are relying on critical thinking to understand what information should inform decision-making.

4. Leadership Skills

Professionals with strong leadership skills, ability to lead a team and effective communication skills are in demand. The companies are looking for managers who can help thrive the operations and recover from unprecedented damage being done by the pandemic.

5. Emotional Intelligence

At times when people are uncertain about their job or future of their business, it is important to connect with them emotionally. Individuals who have the ability to express and control their emotions and be aware of other’s emotions will be coveted by organizations of all sizes and in all industries.

Summing It All Up

Those who are looking for a job or already have a job must leverage the situation as an opportunity to improve their existing skills and learn new skills so that they are ready for the evolving job market. The people who have the ability to see all the possibilities, challenge their perceptions, and lead the disruption of work have bright chances of grabbing a job or survive through their existing one.

(The author is Founder and CEO, Vasitum. Views expressed are personal.)